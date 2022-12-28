Nikki & Brie Bella Hilariously Explain Foreplay To Blake Shelton In Viral Clip
Though Blake Shelton is the expert when it comes to leading aspiring singers to victory on The Voice, it seems there’s one topic he’s less-than-informed on: foreplay.
In a new clip from the upcoming season of Shelton’s reality series, Barmageddon, pro wrestlers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella offered the “God’s Country” artist an important lesson in spicy linguistics, teaching him about the steamy topic after he seemingly failed to pick up on the punny meaning behind a game entitled “Four Play.”
"It feels out of place to put this game at the end," Nikki joked while introducing the segment. "But awkward foreplay is better than no foreplay at all, am I right?"
BLAKE SHELTON GUSHES HE 'WON THE ULTIMATE PRIZE' ON 'THE VOICE' BY MEETING WIFE GWEN STEFANI
Though her twin may have replied with an enthusiastic “Amen, sister!” the pun went right over Shelton’s head, the singer appearing confused by Nikki’s quips.
“I don’t know if that’s true, I don’t know if that’s true,” he repeated before asking about “the big deal.”
"What is that?" he asked the WWE icons.
Fortunately for the host, it seems Brie came well equipped with a SFB (safe for Barmageddon) explanation to Shelton’s noble inquiry.
"It's like if you go to a restaurant and you're super hungry and you want an appetizer," she explained. "The guy's like, 'No, just wait for your entrée.' And I'm like, 'Excuse me.'"
GWEN STEFANI SAYS SHE & HUBBY BLAKE SHELTON 'MAKE NEW TRADITIONS' EVERY CHRISTMAS
Beyond, erm, hunger, it seems the lack of appetizers comes with quite the set of consequences.
“She gets a dry piece of steak,” Nikki elaborated, a sentiment that left Shelton in stitches. “That's what happens when you don't get foreplay."
Though the country star may be new to the term “foreplay,” it seems he’s a seasoned pro at something else — making the holidays extra special for his wife, Gwen Stefani. Earlier this month, the Hollaback Girl songstress got candid about her hubby’s penchant for carving out new ways to celebrate the happiest season each year.
"Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” the artist shared during a recent sit-down with The Wall Street Journal. "We've been doing that ever since I met him.”
E! News previously reported on Shelton’s vocabulary lesson.