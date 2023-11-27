Reese Witherspoon Ignored Nikki and Brie Garcia's Messages After WWE Twin Duo Recommended Their Memoir for the Actress' Book Club
The Bella Twins were given the cold shoulder by Reese Witherspoon's media company back in 2020.
The former WWE stars, who now go by their birth names, Brie and Nikki Garcia, claimed they felt snubbed by the actress when trying to promote their memoir, Incomparable, three years ago.
"When our book came out, I DM'd Reese Witherspoon's book club," Brie explained to a news publication during a recent interview. "I was like, 'Hey, I know you like stories about women. I think you guys would really love this story. It feels very up Reese's alley.'"
The professional wrestling tag team thought their story would be perfect for Reese' Book Club, especially since Hello Sunshine prides itself on "putting women at the center of every story," per a focus statement on the company's website.
"No one ever wrote me back, but I wrote them this long DM. I wrote to them twice. I'm like, 'Hello Sunshine, anyone home?'" she continued, reiterating her disappointment by the Legally Blonde star's lack of response.
"I feel like our stories ... wrestling is a big part of it, but there's so much more of our childhood, what we fought there..." Brie noted. "There's just so much to our story that I feel would really empower not only women, men as well, and so we've loved that."
- Omigod You Guys! Reese Witherspoon Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of 'Legally Blonde,' Asks 'What Will Elle Do Next?'
- Reese Witherspoon Has A 'Big Issue' With The 'Legally Blonde 3' Script: Film Expected In 2022, But 'Nobody Is Holding Their Breath'
- Bend & Snap! 'Legally Blonde 3' Is Officially Happening — Here's What We Know
Despite being ignored by Witherspoon, the 40-year-old athletes still felt immensely proud of the work they put into their memoir — and would even be interested in telling their story on the big screen.
"After we published our memoir, I had always thought, 'I would love to make this into a TV series or a movie,'" Nikki confessed, adding, "and also add in so much more of our lives, so much more of what we couldn't fit into one memoir. Because technically Brie and I could have probably wrote three books in a row."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The idea sparked a conversation about who would be cast for the theoretical television show or film, as Nikki knew without a doubt she'd want Selena Gomez, 31, to play the role.
The twins even thought the Wizards of Waverly Place alum could play both of them simultaneously like Lindsay Lohan did in The Parent Trap in 1998.
Continuing to daydream, Nikki said her second choice would be Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, 21, causing Brie to chime in: "Actually her and Selena, that would be good!"
Daily Mail interviewed Brie and Nikki Garcia.