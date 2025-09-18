French First Lady Brigitte Macron to Present Evidence to Prove She's a Woman Amid Ongoing Legal Battle With Conservative Figurehead Candace Owens
Sept. 18 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
Brigitte Macron is going to present scientific and photographic evidence to a U.S. court to prove she’s a woman amid her ongoing lawsuit with Candace Owens, according to a new report.
As OK! reported, Macron and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, are suing Candace for insisting Brigitte was born a man before transitioning to a woman.
Brigitte Macron Will Present Pictures of Herself Pregnant as Evidence She Was Born Female
Tom Clare, an attorney representing Emmanuel and Brigitte, spoke out on the BBC’s “Fame Under Fire” podcast to claim there will be “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature.”
Tom did not go into specifics of what the testimony will be, but indicated it will include pictures of Brigitte when she was pregnant with her children.
He noted both Emmanuel and Brigitte are ready to show “both generically and specifically” that the allegations made about Brigitte are not true.
Emmanuel Macron Was Advised Not to Sue Candace Owens
“It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward,” he stated. “It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”
When previously speaking out about the case, Emmanuel said the couple was advised “not to sue” but did so because “it has taken on such magnitude in the United States that we had to act.”
“They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother… it’s a matter of defending my honor,” he continued.
Candace Owens Called Emmanuel Macron 'a Big Weenie Pants'
In February, Candace released an eight-part YouTube series entitled “Becoming Brigitte,” in which she played into the conspiracy theory regarding Brigitte having been born male. She also claimed in the series that Brigitte “groomed” her husband, whom she met in 1993 when she was a teacher at his school. Emmanuel was 15 years old at the time. The couple has a 24-year age gap.
After hearing Emmanuel’s comments regarding why he felt he had to sue her, Candace called him out for being a “little punk.”
“Emmanuel Macron is a weenie,” she said. “A big weenie pants. I have to say that truly he’s probably going to include that somewhere else in a lawsuit when he refiles… But it’s undeniable at this point.”
Candace Owens Previously Questioned Why Brigitte Macron Won't Publish Photos From the First 30 Years of Her Life
She continued to call him out, stating, “Why it is that he won’t take the much easier path of defending his quote-unquote honor by just asking his wife quote-unquote wife to publish photos from the first 30 years of her life. You know, that gap in her life.”
She also questioned why Emmanuel isn’t suing Xavier Poussard, the author of Becoming Brigitte, who wrote the book she based her series on.