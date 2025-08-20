or
French President Macron: Why I Had to Sue Candace Owens

photo of Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA;@RealCandaceO/YouTube

Emmanuel Macron revealed why he had no other choice but to sue Candace Owens.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

French President Emmanuel Macron defended his wife, Brigitte Macron, during an interview about why he felt compelled to file a lawsuit against Candace Owens, who claimed Brigitte was born a man before transitioning to a woman later on.

“They advised us not to sue,” Emmanuel told a news outlet. “But it has taken on such magnitude in the United States that we had to act.”

'It's a Matter of Defending My Honor'

photo The French president said suing the podcaster was 'a matter of defending my honor'
Source: mega

The French president said suing the podcaster was 'a matter of defending my honor.'

“They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother… It’s a matter of defending my honor,” the French president continued.

“Those who talk about this supposed freedom of speech are the people who ban journalists from the Oval Office. I don’t accept that,” Emmanuel added, referring to those who have suggested Candace was utilizing the First Amendment when she backed the conspiracy theory.

The French Head of State told the publication that Candace “knew very well that she was using false news to cause damage, in the service of an ideology and with established connections with the far right.”

Candace Owens Launches 8-Part 'Becoming Brigitte' YouTube Series

photo of Candace Owens created an eight-part YouTube series about Brigitte Macron being born a man
Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube

Candace Owens created an eight-part YouTube series about Brigitte Macron being born a man.

In February, Candace contributed to the conspiracy theory in an eight-part YouTube series entitled “Becoming Brigitte.” During which, she also claimed that “without question,” Brigitte “groomed” her husband, whom she met in 1993 when she was a teacher at his school. Emmanuel was 15 years old at the time. The couple has a 24-year age gap.

After Candace read Emmanuel’s interview detailing why he had to sue her, she called him out on her podcast by referring to him as “such a little punk.”

She also raised the question about why the French president hasn’t sued Xavier Poussard, author of Becoming Brigitte, which she said her defamatory YouTube series was based on.

22-Count Lawsuit

photo of The lawsuit included 22 counts against Candace Owens
Source: mega

The lawsuit included 22 counts against Candace Owens.

In the 22-count lawsuit filed by the First Family of France in July, they claimed Candace “used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money,” and that she “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.”

Candace Owens Disregards 'Direct Outreach From the Macrons'

photo of The lawsuit claimed Candace Owens 'doubled down' on her accusations
Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube

The lawsuit claimed Candace Owens 'doubled down' on her accusations.

The suit, filed in Delaware Superior Court, further claimed Candace was “repeatedly presented with credible, verifiable evidence disproving her claims — including documentation, public records, and direct outreach from the Macrons.”

Instead of putting an end to spreading the conspiracy of Brigitte being born as a man, the suit said the 36-year-old podcaster “doubled down” on her accusations.

