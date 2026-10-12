or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > bringing up bates
OK LogoHEALTH

'Bringing Up Bates' Couple Gil and Kelly Jo Bates Update Fans After Heart Attack: 'Feeling Great!'

Photo of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates
Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM

‘Bringing Up Bates’ couple Gil and Kelly Jo Bates update about his health after heart attack.

Profile Image

Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Bringing Up Bates couple has a positive update for the fans regarding Gil Bates' health crisis.

Taking to their family's official Instagram handle, the couple wrote on Friday, October 9, “He’s a trooper & is feeling great,” after Gil's heart attack.

Gil and Kelly Jo Bates are parents to 19 children, and their long post featured almost their entire family.

Article continues below advertisement

Gil & Kelly Jo Bates Share 'A Little Glimpse' in His Life After Heart Attack

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of the 'Bringing Up Bates' couple shared a positive update for the fans regarding Gil Bates' health crisis.
Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM

The 'Bringing Up Bates' couple shared a positive update for the fans regarding Gil Bates' health crisis.

The update came with a carousel of photos of the Bates family and essentially gave "a little glimpse" into Gil's life after his heart battle.

The message started with, "I’ve been missing on here for a few weeks, but here’s a little glimpse of life after Gil’s heart attack… we’ve been showered by love from children & grandchildren, with a house full of noise & laughter- the BEST medicine for recovery!"

"We’ve also received so many sweet texts & calls from friends checking on Gil! Our church family has been such a huge blessing as well!" the message continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of the statement emphasized how hard Gil Bates has been working regardless of his health.
Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM

The statement emphasized how hard Gil Bates has been working regardless of his health.

The statement then emphasized how hard Gil has been working regardless of his health, saying, "Not every day has been a slow day, & in fact, getting Gil to take it easy is next to impossible!"

"Our water pump at our spring went out, & he worked throughout the day, plus stayed up until 5am two nights in a row working to repair it! Thankfully, Isaiah & his boss, along with Zach, Jud, & Jeb all helped & worked countless hours with Gil, digging a 600 ft trench to lay new wiring & replace the pump," it went on.

MORE ON:
bringing up bates

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Gil & Kelly Jo Bates thanked everyone for the help they extended during his tough time.
Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM

Gil & Kelly Jo Bates thanked everyone for the help they extended during his tough time.

The message then thanked everyone for the help they extended to Gil during his tough time.

The post continued, "I can’t even begin to thank each for all their help, because Gil would’ve certainly tried to tackle it himself!"

"He got a good report at his follow up doctor appointment today, & next week, therapy begins! We just keep being reminded daily how different our lives could look right now had Gil not gotten the help he did in the timing that he did. We are truly feeling blessed & grateful!" the post concluded.

Gil Bates Suffered A Heart Attack After His Son's Nuptials

Image of Gil Bates had suffered a heart attack soon after his son got married for a second time.
Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM

Gil Bates had suffered a heart attack soon after his son got married for a second time.

This comes after the family shared, just last month, that Gil had suffered a heart attack soon after his son, Warden, got married to Kaybrie Bates for a second time.

On Instagram, they revealed that Gil "felt an unusual feeling in his chest lasting about 30 seconds off & on, and occasionally his jaw would hurt."

When he drove to the ER, he was "quickly whisked into a room & was told he was having a mild heart attack. They immediately started him on nitro & heparin & kept him stable until the day shift doctors could do a heart cath" the following day.

Fortunately, the crisis was "corrected in time," and the family was “living out a MIRACLE” by being able to go home.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.