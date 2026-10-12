'Bringing Up Bates' Couple Gil and Kelly Jo Bates Update Fans After Heart Attack: 'Feeling Great!'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:52 a.m. ET
The Bringing Up Bates couple has a positive update for the fans regarding Gil Bates' health crisis.
Taking to their family's official Instagram handle, the couple wrote on Friday, October 9, “He’s a trooper & is feeling great,” after Gil's heart attack.
Gil and Kelly Jo Bates are parents to 19 children, and their long post featured almost their entire family.
Gil & Kelly Jo Bates Share 'A Little Glimpse' in His Life After Heart Attack
The update came with a carousel of photos of the Bates family and essentially gave "a little glimpse" into Gil's life after his heart battle.
The message started with, "I’ve been missing on here for a few weeks, but here’s a little glimpse of life after Gil’s heart attack… we’ve been showered by love from children & grandchildren, with a house full of noise & laughter- the BEST medicine for recovery!"
"We’ve also received so many sweet texts & calls from friends checking on Gil! Our church family has been such a huge blessing as well!" the message continued.
The statement then emphasized how hard Gil has been working regardless of his health, saying, "Not every day has been a slow day, & in fact, getting Gil to take it easy is next to impossible!"
"Our water pump at our spring went out, & he worked throughout the day, plus stayed up until 5am two nights in a row working to repair it! Thankfully, Isaiah & his boss, along with Zach, Jud, & Jeb all helped & worked countless hours with Gil, digging a 600 ft trench to lay new wiring & replace the pump," it went on.
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The message then thanked everyone for the help they extended to Gil during his tough time.
The post continued, "I can’t even begin to thank each for all their help, because Gil would’ve certainly tried to tackle it himself!"
"He got a good report at his follow up doctor appointment today, & next week, therapy begins! We just keep being reminded daily how different our lives could look right now had Gil not gotten the help he did in the timing that he did. We are truly feeling blessed & grateful!" the post concluded.
Gil Bates Suffered A Heart Attack After His Son's Nuptials
This comes after the family shared, just last month, that Gil had suffered a heart attack soon after his son, Warden, got married to Kaybrie Bates for a second time.
On Instagram, they revealed that Gil "felt an unusual feeling in his chest lasting about 30 seconds off & on, and occasionally his jaw would hurt."
When he drove to the ER, he was "quickly whisked into a room & was told he was having a mild heart attack. They immediately started him on nitro & heparin & kept him stable until the day shift doctors could do a heart cath" the following day.
Fortunately, the crisis was "corrected in time," and the family was “living out a MIRACLE” by being able to go home.