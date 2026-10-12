'Bringing Up Bates' Couple Gil and Kelly Jo Bates Update Fans After Heart Attack: 'Feeling Great!'

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The Bringing Up Bates couple has a positive update for the fans regarding Gil Bates' health crisis. Taking to their family's official Instagram handle, the couple wrote on Friday, October 9, “He’s a trooper & is feeling great,” after Gil's heart attack. Gil and Kelly Jo Bates are parents to 19 children, and their long post featured almost their entire family.

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Gil & Kelly Jo Bates Share 'A Little Glimpse' in His Life After Heart Attack

Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM The 'Bringing Up Bates' couple shared a positive update for the fans regarding Gil Bates' health crisis.

The update came with a carousel of photos of the Bates family and essentially gave "a little glimpse" into Gil's life after his heart battle. The message started with, "I’ve been missing on here for a few weeks, but here’s a little glimpse of life after Gil’s heart attack… we’ve been showered by love from children & grandchildren, with a house full of noise & laughter- the BEST medicine for recovery!" "We’ve also received so many sweet texts & calls from friends checking on Gil! Our church family has been such a huge blessing as well!" the message continued.

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Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM The statement emphasized how hard Gil Bates has been working regardless of his health.

The statement then emphasized how hard Gil has been working regardless of his health, saying, "Not every day has been a slow day, & in fact, getting Gil to take it easy is next to impossible!" "Our water pump at our spring went out, & he worked throughout the day, plus stayed up until 5am two nights in a row working to repair it! Thankfully, Isaiah & his boss, along with Zach, Jud, & Jeb all helped & worked countless hours with Gil, digging a 600 ft trench to lay new wiring & replace the pump," it went on.

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Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM Gil & Kelly Jo Bates thanked everyone for the help they extended during his tough time.

The message then thanked everyone for the help they extended to Gil during his tough time. The post continued, "I can’t even begin to thank each for all their help, because Gil would’ve certainly tried to tackle it himself!" "He got a good report at his follow up doctor appointment today, & next week, therapy begins! We just keep being reminded daily how different our lives could look right now had Gil not gotten the help he did in the timing that he did. We are truly feeling blessed & grateful!" the post concluded.

Gil Bates Suffered A Heart Attack After His Son's Nuptials

Source: @THEBATESFAM/INSTAGRAM Gil Bates had suffered a heart attack soon after his son got married for a second time.