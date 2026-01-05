Bristol Palin Shares Photo of Scary Facial Paralysis Nearly 1 Year After Diagnosis: 'Not Looking Great'

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin is still dealing with partial facial paralysis after nearly one year. The star shared an update on her condition via Instagram Stories, posting a photo from December 9, 2025 that showed how one side of her face still doesn't move properly.

There's 'Not a Whole Lot of Movement' on One Side of Bristol Palin's Face

"If anyone’s wondering, today’s day 323 of my face being paralyzed … not looking great," she confessed, noting there's still "not a whole lot of movement" on one half. "This eye, I will eventually get Botox in it," the mom-of-three revealed. "It just gets so small when I smile, or when I’m expressive at all." "Could be worse, could be better. At least I’ve got cute sunglasses," Palin, 35, quipped as she put on her shades.

The Teen Mom alum first revealed her diagnosis in January 2025. "I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face. My mouth was pulling this way," Palin explained. "It just felt like a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, 'Wow. This is looking a little weird.'" "Within a couple hours the entire left side of of my face was numb and just paralyzed," she continued. "I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy."

What Did Doctors Say About Bristol Palin's Condition?

After undergoing tests and finding nothing concerning, doctors prescribed her steroids and other medications. "They think it’s just a case of Bell’s palsy maybe brought on by stress or lack of sleep," said the star. "I think it was brought on by stress."

In July, she revealed she was doing better but admitted the condition "could be permanent," though she was hoping that wasn't the case. The reality star also clarified that the symptoms came "completely out of the blue — no warning, wasn't sick, didn't get the [vaccine], no recent Botox... just paralyzed."

Bristol Palin Struggles With Body Image

