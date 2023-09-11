Bristol Palin Admits Weight Gain, Plastic Surgeries and More Health Issues Led to Social Media Break
Bristol Palin is opening up about her insecurities.
During a candid Sunday, September 10, Q&A with fans, the former reality star admitted how she's been struggling with body image.
"I’ve been pretty MIA for a year — I stopped taking my adderall Rx and had those two surgeries within the last year — I gained some weight and it definitely took a toll on my confidence," she replied when asked why she hadn't been active on social media recently. "I honestly didn’t feel like posting anything."
Palin, 32, also explained that she just enjoys "privacy much more the older I get."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Bristol Palin Is 'Finally On The Mend' After Undergoing Ninth Breast Reduction Surgery: 'It's Affected My Body More Than I Wanted To Admit'
- Tummy Tucks, Breast Augmentations & More! Inside Bristol Palin's Plastic Surgery Journey: Photos
- Bristol Palin Is 'Trying Her Hardest To Stay Positive' After 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery: 'Things Could Be Worse'
The MTV alum continued to discuss issues she's had over her physical appearance, recalling how her initial reduction mammaplasty at 19 led to years of additional procedures.
"The doctor in Alaska cut me clear across and it caused a ton of muscle damage, tissue damage, a ton of scar tissue. I think I've counted nine surgeries since then," she spilled. "I’ve had implants taken in, taken out, just a ton of stuff."
"In November I went in for a surgery that was probably not necessary. They were just a little lopsided and I wanted to get smaller implants so I went in for that and it ended up being a huge surgery and she had to go back in January and do a complete revision," the mom-of-three detailed. "But a lot of cosmetic, breast type surgeries because of that botched breast reduction when I was 19."
In 2018, Palin revealed she underwent a tummy tuck procedure, showing off her scars on Instagram.
"Way [too] easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to," she wrote of why she wanted to display parts of her body she felt insecure about. "Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy."
While the star insisted she doesn't regret the stomach surgery, the "recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life," she confessed.