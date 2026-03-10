Bristol Palin May Get Plastic Surgery to Fix Her 'Crooked Eye' Amid Yearlong Facial Paralysis Struggle: 'It's So Embarrassing'
March 10 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Bristol Palin may be tweaking her look once more in order to help her face regain symmetry amid her baffling facial paralysis struggle.
On Monday, March 9, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was heading to a "consultation with a plastic surgeon" who "specializes in facial paralysis type stuff."
'It Looks Crazy'
"Prayers because maybe she can help mostly with this eye," explained the mom-of-three, pointing to the left side. "When I smile or when I’m expressive, it closes."
"I don’t really care about my crooked mouth but my eye…so embarrassing to me. I feel like I should wear an eyepatch or something," Palin joked. "It looks crazy and I just feel like I can't even smile because it just closes. So maybe she can do some botox or maybe there’s some options with surgery."
When Did the Star's Symptoms Start?
The Teen Mom alum, 35, later updated fans to note the visit went well, and she also revealed she talked to a specialist in Alaska who deals with "facial nerve blocks."
Palin first noticed her face looking uneven in January 2025.
"It just felt like a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, 'Wow. This is looking a little weird.' Within a couple hours the entire left side of of my face was numb and just paralyzed," she shockingly spilled at the time on social media "I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy."
After taking steroids and undergoing tests, doctors suspected she was suffering from Bell's palsy brought on by "stress." The condition "causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face,' according to Mayo Clinic. The exact cause is unknown.
One year after her diagnosis, Palin confessed to fans that the situation still wasn't great, noting, "Could be worse, could be better."
Bristol Palin Shares the Silver Lining in the Ordeal
However, the brunette beauty said the situation has actually helped with her self-esteem.
"I have never acted like I was some smokeshow ... I am extremely humble, but something like this really does force you to find inner confidence that I'm just so thankful for," she explained. "I know that this just adds some character to my face, it could be way worse. Life happens quick, things change."
That being said, she admitted to being "tired of talking" about her medical complication.
"This has also forced me to live a much healthier life, be more concerned with what I'm consuming, what I'm doing every day," Pailn added. "And I'm very thankful for the path that has put me on."