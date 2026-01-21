Bristol Palin Reveals Where She Stands 1 Year After Developing Frightening Facial Paralysis

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin spoke about her progress with her facial paralysis after developing the mysterious condition a year ago. "Happy one year since my face went paralyzed," Palin, 35, teased in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 20.

Bristol Palin Shared Facial Paralysis Update

Source: @bsmp2/instagram Bristol Palin listed the ways her life has 'improved' since she developed facial paralysis.

The two-minute video clip began with Palin listing the ways her life has "improved" since developing the paralysis in her face. Facial paralysis is "the inability to move the muscles on one or both sides of your face due to nerve damage" and can either be temporary or permanent, according to the Cleveland Clinic. "I have never acted like I was some smokeshow ... I am extremely humble, but something like this really does force you to find inner confidence that I'm just so thankful for," Palin said while pointing to her face. "I know that this just adds some character to my face, it could be way worse. Life happens quick, things change."

Bristol Palin Is 'Tired of Talking About Her Face'

Source: @bsmp2/instagram Bristol Palin first revealed her condition in January 2025.

Though Bristol, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, is "tired of talking about her face," she is thankful for everyone who has supported her during her health battle. "This has also forced me to live a much healthier life, be more concerned with what I'm consuming, what I'm doing every day," she continued. "And I'm very thankful for the path that has put me on."

Bristol Palin Revealed Facial Paralysis Diagnosis in January 2025

Source: @bsmp2/instagram Bristol Palin explained the condition began with a 'weird sensation' in her face.

The Teen Mom alum first revealed her medical condition in January 2025 after initially waking up with a "weird sensation" in her face. "My mouth was pulling this way," Bristol explained. "It just felt like a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, 'Wow. This is looking a little weird.'" The reality TV alum explained that within a couple of hours, the "entire left side" of her face was "numb and just paralyzed." "I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy," she told her followers.

Bristol Palin's Face Still Doesn't Move Properly

Source: @bsmp2/instagram Bristol Palin said her face still does not move properly as of December 2025.