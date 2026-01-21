or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Bristol Palin
OK LogoHEALTH

Bristol Palin Reveals Where She Stands 1 Year After Developing Frightening Facial Paralysis

Photo of Bristol Palin
Source: @bsmp2/instagram

Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin revealed where she stands with her facial paralysis after developing the mysterious condition more than a year ago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin spoke about her progress with her facial paralysis after developing the mysterious condition a year ago.

"Happy one year since my face went paralyzed," Palin, 35, teased in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin Shared Facial Paralysis Update

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bristol Palin listed the ways her life has 'improved' since she developed facial paralysis.
Source: @bsmp2/instagram

Bristol Palin listed the ways her life has 'improved' since she developed facial paralysis.

The two-minute video clip began with Palin listing the ways her life has "improved" since developing the paralysis in her face.

Facial paralysis is "the inability to move the muscles on one or both sides of your face due to nerve damage" and can either be temporary or permanent, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"I have never acted like I was some smokeshow ... I am extremely humble, but something like this really does force you to find inner confidence that I'm just so thankful for," Palin said while pointing to her face. "I know that this just adds some character to my face, it could be way worse. Life happens quick, things change."

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin Is 'Tired of Talking About Her Face'

Photo of Bristol Palin first revealed her condition in January 2025.
Source: @bsmp2/instagram

Bristol Palin first revealed her condition in January 2025.

Though Bristol, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, is "tired of talking about her face," she is thankful for everyone who has supported her during her health battle.

"This has also forced me to live a much healthier life, be more concerned with what I'm consuming, what I'm doing every day," she continued. "And I'm very thankful for the path that has put me on."

MORE ON:
Bristol Palin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin Revealed Facial Paralysis Diagnosis in January 2025

Photo of Bristol Palin explained the condition began with a 'weird sensation' in her face.
Source: @bsmp2/instagram

Bristol Palin explained the condition began with a 'weird sensation' in her face.

The Teen Mom alum first revealed her medical condition in January 2025 after initially waking up with a "weird sensation" in her face.

"My mouth was pulling this way," Bristol explained. "It just felt like a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, 'Wow. This is looking a little weird.'"

The reality TV alum explained that within a couple of hours, the "entire left side" of her face was "numb and just paralyzed."

"I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy," she told her followers.

Bristol Palin's Face Still Doesn't Move Properly

Photo of Bristol Palin said her face still does not move properly as of December 2025.
Source: @bsmp2/instagram

Bristol Palin said her face still does not move properly as of December 2025.

After seeing a doctor and getting a CT scan, Bristol said the results showed nothing abnormal.

"They think it’s just a case of Bell’s Palsy, maybe brought on by stress or lack of sleep. I’m not really sure," she said.

For the next six months, Bristol attempted several techniques to improve her condition, including acupuncture, massage therapy, oxygen chamber treatment and red light therapy. She also changed her diet and stopped eating "most of the processed foods" she would normally consume.

Last month, Bristol shared an update, where she explained that one side of her face still didn't move properly.

"If anyone’s wondering, today’s day 323 of my face being paralyzed … not looking great," she confessed, highlighting there was still "not a whole lot of movement" on one half.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.