BREAKING NEWS
British Police Investigating Damning Claims That Ex-Prince Andrew Sent Private Trade Documents to Jeffrey Epstein

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

British authorities are looking into claims the former Prince Andrew emailed private travel trade documents to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

British authorities are looking into claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent confidential trade docs to friend/pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Cops in Windsor, U.K., have initiated an inquiry after emails surfaced alleging that the former prince, 66, sent the now-dead s-- offender reports from his 2010 tour of Southeast Asia.

The DOJ Released Over 3 Million Epstein Files Last Month

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Emails between Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew were released by the DOJ.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” the Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Last month, the DOJ dropped over 3 million Epstein files to the public, with many docs, emails and photos featuring Andrew. An anti-monarchy advocate reported Andrew for possible misconduct while being in public office and for allegedly breaching England's Official Secrets Act.

The former Duke of York served as the U.K.'s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Britain's Trade Envoy in the 2010s

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly shared private details of his trips with the s-- offender.

As a trade envoy, Andrew was instructed to keep his trip details restricted and top secret.

He also reportedly sent notes about his vacations to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. That same year, Andrew had allegedly emailed the financier about his visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he had encountered the sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Hey! You are in big time,” Andrew wrote to Epstein. “He thinks you are great and would like to introduce you to Sheikh Mohammed, [sic], the crown prince. Doesn’t think it can be done before the end of the year though.”

Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Deeply Concerned' Over Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

image of prince Andrew Kate Middleton Prince William
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles last year.

This development comes amid news that Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken their silence over Andrew's friendship with Epstein.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told the BBC on February 9.

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the rep continued.

image of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from ex-Prince Andrew.

William, 43, and Kate, 44, also want "nothing to do" with Andrew amid his scandals. "They are furious that he continues to bring shame and embarrassment to the whole family," a source dished to The Sun. "There’s nothing that Andrew can say to change their low opinion of him."

King Charles evicted Andrew from his 30-bedroom mansion, Royal Lodge, last year after also taking away his royal titles. Andrew is now living at The Firm's Sandringham Estate, a smaller shack that has been described as "shoebox-sized."

Marsh Farm, where Andrew is now residing, on the Norfolk property, needs several repairs and renovations. Charles, 77, is privately funding the ex-royal's move and his security.

