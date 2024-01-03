King Charles 'Will Stand by Andrew' Despite His Controversial Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.

In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his HRH status after being accused of assault and having a close relationship with convicted s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but unlike his nephew Prince Harry, he hasn't completely distanced himself from the crown.

"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."