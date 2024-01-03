King Charles 'Will Stand by Andrew' Despite His Controversial Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew might have lost his HRH status, but he wasn't ousted from the royal family! The Duke of York attended the royal Christmas walk alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and experts believe the Windsors are continuing to support the disgraced figure despite his past scandals.
"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his HRH status after being accused of assault and having a close relationship with convicted s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but unlike his nephew Prince Harry, he hasn't completely distanced himself from the crown.
"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."
Despite the Duke of York's tainted reputation, he participates in public gatherings and resides in the Royal Lodge.
"It's not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member," Schofield noted. "But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be."
Aside from Andrew being spotted during the holiday celebration, Christmas was Ferguson's first official royal event since her 1992 separation.
"I've said for a while that I do think that it would enhance his PR because we like Fergie," Schofield added.
OK! previously reported the My Story author's invitation seemed intentional to one expert and could be the Windsors' way of supporting her during a difficult time.
"Rarely does the royal family make mistakes in terms of appearances. What might seem to an outsider as a casual stroll on Christmas Day to the church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, is actually a carefully choreographed, highly public promenade," Hilary Fordwich said in an interview.
Fordwich saw Ferguson's inclusion as King Charles sending out a message of unity to onlookers.
"He was ‘doing unto others’ as heralded during his Christmas address regarding ‘compassion’ in order to broadly reiterate his affection and fondness for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie," Fordwich continued. "He was also demonstrating that extended family is important to him and his inviting her signifies a restoration of her place in the royal family."
"He was projecting that under immense pressure and strains the family together have endured by valuing certain qualities that, since her ousting in the '90s, Fergie has demonstrated," she added.
In 2023, Ferguson underwent a singular mastectomy, and Fordwich theorized that His Majesty wanted to end the year supporting his former sister-in-law.
"The family rallied around Fergie after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer and underwent surgery. He wanted a heartwarming end to a challenging year for her," she noted.