Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Deeply Concerned' by Epstein 'Revelations'

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke their silence over the Epstein files on February 9.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke their silence over the Epstein files.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," a spokesperson for the pair told the BBC.

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson added.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Break Their Silence

This is the first time the couple has commented on the controversy.

This is the first time the duo has commented on the controversy, which involves ex-Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles in October 2025 amid his relationship with the dead pedophile.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," the ex-royal said at the time. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," he added. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Again

Ex-Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

According to a new report, the disgraced royal was named in a 2025 FBI PowerPoint presentation listing 11 “prominent names” accused of sexual abuse during the agency’s investigation into the late Epstein.

Prince William

Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

The slideshow, compiled by agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, allegedly claimed Andrew participated in NSFW acts aboard Epstein’s private jet, known as the Lolita Express.

Andrew was also accused of dancing with a “young girl” on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Daily Mail reported.

In the same slide, Andrew’s name reportedly appeared alongside other high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner.

All of the men named have firmly denied any wrongdoing and insisted they barely knew Epstein, who died in his jail cell in 2019.

Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge earlier than expected.

Andrew was reportedly kicked out of Royal Lodge earlier than expected, in a move that's meant to "contain" him.

A source told The Sunday Times that Charles "feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate."

"Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope," the insider revealed, adding that the former Duke of York is "unstable."

