or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Britney Spears
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Britney Spears Arrested for DUI as Well-Being Concerns Mount

photo of Britney Spears.
Source: mega

Britney Spears was arrested for a DIU in California as well-being concerns mount.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 9:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, Calif., on Wednesday, March 4, for a DUI, a source revealed to a news outlet.

According to TMZ, the pop star was placed into cuffs by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday — but has since been released, Ventura County Sheriff inmate records reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Instagram Page Is Gone

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Britney Spears was released on March 4.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; MEGA

Britney Spears was released on March 4.

The starlet's Instagram page has also vanished following the report that she was arrested.

This is hardly the first time Spears has been in trouble.

In October 2025, the "Toxic" singer gave a weird excuse as to why she was driving erratically.

“If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me…🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤓,” she wrote at the time.

As OK! previously reported, Spears was seen swerving into other lanes after leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Britney Spears 'Spiraling'?

image of Britney Spears was allegedly 'spiraling' in 2025.
Source: mega

Britney Spears was allegedly 'spiraling' in 2025.

According to a video, the Grammy winner appeared to be "spiraling" as she got into her black BMW.

Though several people tried to stop her from getting in the car, things took a turn for the worse, as an eyewitness claimed Spears “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot.

“She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open,” the insider shared. “She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend [left]. Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded.”

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kevin Federline's memoir 'reopened old wounds' for the singer, a source said.
Source: mega

Kevin Federline's memoir 'reopened old wounds' for the singer, a source said.

The 2025 car incident happened shortly after Kevin Federline released his new memoir.

The tell-all “reopened old wounds” and has been “putting Britney in a tailspin," the insider said.

“She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast,” they added, noting the singer has been having a “rough” time dealing with everything resurfacing.

Kevin Federline Is 'Worried' About His Ex

image of Kevin Federline said he was 'worried' about the pop star.
Source: mega

Kevin Federline said he was 'worried' about the pop star.

Federline, who shares two kids with Spears, also sounded the alarm last year about his ex.

“I’m really worried,” the former backup dancer told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable,” he added, referring to his and the singer’s two kids: Sean Preston and Jayden James.

“I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life. But it’s 10x worse than anything I’ve said in my book,” he alleged.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.