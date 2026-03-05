Britney Spears Arrested for DUI as Well-Being Concerns Mount

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, Calif., on Wednesday, March 4, for a DUI, a source revealed to a news outlet. According to TMZ, the pop star was placed into cuffs by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday — but has since been released, Ventura County Sheriff inmate records reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Instagram Page Is Gone

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; MEGA Britney Spears was released on March 4.

The starlet's Instagram page has also vanished following the report that she was arrested. This is hardly the first time Spears has been in trouble. In October 2025, the "Toxic" singer gave a weird excuse as to why she was driving erratically. “If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me…🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤓,” she wrote at the time. As OK! previously reported, Spears was seen swerving into other lanes after leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Britney Spears 'Spiraling'?

Source: mega Britney Spears was allegedly 'spiraling' in 2025.

According to a video, the Grammy winner appeared to be "spiraling" as she got into her black BMW. Though several people tried to stop her from getting in the car, things took a turn for the worse, as an eyewitness claimed Spears “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot. “She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open,” the insider shared. “She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend [left]. Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kevin Federline's memoir 'reopened old wounds' for the singer, a source said.

The 2025 car incident happened shortly after Kevin Federline released his new memoir. The tell-all “reopened old wounds” and has been “putting Britney in a tailspin," the insider said. “She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast,” they added, noting the singer has been having a “rough” time dealing with everything resurfacing.

Kevin Federline Is 'Worried' About His Ex

Source: mega Kevin Federline said he was 'worried' about the pop star.