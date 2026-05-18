Britney Spears Bizarrely Dances and Slaps Her Backside in Chaotic Video After Restaurant Incident
May 18 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET
Britney Spears appeared carefree in a new social media video following reports about an alleged incident during a recent dinner outing.
Following a brief stay in rehab, the pop icon shared an energetic clip to Instagram, showing herself dancing inside a home with a large pool visible in the background. Spears wore a sparkly pink mini dress with a plunging neckline while letting her long blonde hair fall loosely over her shoulders.
She finished the look with brown heels and performed several of her signature dance moves in front of the camera without any music playing.
At one point in the video, Spears strutted backward before turning around and moving closer toward the camera while continuing to dance and slap her backside.
“Brighter days!!! 🏹🤷♀️🙄,” she captioned the upload.
The video comes shortly after Spears was spotted at Wines of the World in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, May 13 — the same evening she allegedly caused a scene while dining out.
According to security footage obtained by Daily Mail, the 44-year-old entered the store wearing a light blue top, black skirt and black boots. She also used sunglasses and her purse in an apparent attempt to keep a low profile.
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While shopping with a male companion, Spears grabbed a can of Twisted Tea from a refrigerator before briefly spinning around in a playful dance move as the man headed toward the register.
The blonde beauty later wandered through the aisles alone before eventually meeting back up with the man and another woman near checkout. The trio later left together in a black SUV, with Spears seated in the passenger seat.
Later that evening, Spears reportedly visited Blue Dog Tavern, where insiders claimed she behaved erratically during dinner service.
One source alleged the “Womanizer” singer was screaming and barking like a dog inside the restaurant. Another diner claimed the table was left looking “like a toddler had been there.”
An additional insider described the situation as “kind of sad,” while one eyewitness alleged Spears was holding a knife during the outing.
A man on X also claimed he was seated next to Spears during the dinner and described it as “a WILD experience.”
“She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience,” he wrote. “One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…”
Hours later, Spears’ representative strongly denied the accusations and insisted the situation had been exaggerated.
"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors," the rep explained. "At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."
The statement also criticized the continued public scrutiny surrounding the “Toxic” hitmaker.
"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person," the message continued. "This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."