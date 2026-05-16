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Excited Britney Spears Talks in Strange Accent to Reveal She's Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' as Concerns for Her Well-Being Mount: Watch

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Source: mega;@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears put on an odd accent in a new Instagram video after she was accused of having a meltdown a few days prior.

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May 16 2026, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

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Britney Spears put on a strange accent when she returned to Instagram following reports her inner circle is concerned for her mental health post-DUI arrest.

In a video from the night of Friday, May 15, the pop star expressed, "What's up, world? So, I'm about to go see The Devil Wears Prada 2. I personally prefer Chanel or Gucci. But yo, if the devil says Prada, I guess we should listen, right?"

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Britney Spears Was Excited to Go to the Movies

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Photo of Britney Spears used an odd accent while telling fans she was about to watch 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in theaters.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears used an odd accent while telling fans she was about to watch 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in theaters.

"I can't wait for the buttered popcorn and a slurpee," she raved. "F--- yeah, slurpees! Yes, man, yes!"

The upload was the first the 44-year-old made since the star was seen on security footage buying alcohol at a liquor store on Wednesday, May 13, despite recently enduring a short stay at rehab following her March DUI.

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram;@tmz/x

The star said she was excited to get popcorn and a slurpee at the theater.

Later that night, reports swirled she had an erratic meltdown while out to dinner at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

An initial story claimed the star barely ate while there and instead was screaming and even barking while out with two other people. Another source said she tried to light a cigarette indoors.

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'An Insane Dining Experience'

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Photo of An X user claimed Britney Spears was acting chaotic and scaring people while out to dinner on Wednesday, May 13.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

An X user claimed Britney Spears was acting chaotic and scaring people while out to dinner on Wednesday, May 13.

Sources alleged the Woman in Me author even wielded a knife and left her table a mess, with one individual calling the scene "kind of sad."

A man on X claimed they were seated near Spears during the meal, calling it "a WILD experience."

"She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience," he alleged. "One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…"

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The Singer's Rep Shut Down the 'Ridiculous' Allegations

Photo of Britney Spears' rep denied the meltdown allegations, saying she enjoyed a 'quiet dinner.'
Source: mega

Britney Spears' rep denied the meltdown allegations, saying she enjoyed a 'quiet dinner.'

However, her rep shut down the accusations as the story went viral, insisting the mother-of-two was "enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard."

"She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half," they added. "This constant attack on everything that she does... is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

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Photo of Sources claimed the pop star's inner circle is concerned for her well-being.
Source: mega

Sources claimed the pop star's inner circle is concerned for her well-being.

As OK! reported, the star's loved ones were worried about her behavior, as they had hoped rehab would put her on a different path since she allegedly felt her arrest was "rock bottom."

"People around Britney are exhausted, scared, and running out of answers," a source explained to Rob Shuter's Substack. "If this is how she behaves in public, imagine what happens behind closed doors."

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