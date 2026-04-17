EXCLUSIVE Britney Spears' Is 'Committed to Doing Better' as She Battles to 'Clean Up' Ahead of Court Date Source: MEGA Britney Spears is reportedly making a desperate appeal to her family as she attempts to steady her life amid her DUI arrest. Aaron Tinney April 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: mega Britney Spears was taken into custody after allegedly driving erratically.

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A source close to the family told OK!: "Britney is feeling a deep sense of embarrassment and regret over the arrest situation, and it has really shaken her. She is acutely aware of how this looks, particularly in the eyes of her sons, and she has been making a concerted effort to reach out to them, repeatedly apologizing and trying to reassure them that she is committed to doing better. She has made it clear she is willing to take whatever steps are necessary to rebuild their trust, because setting a positive example for them matters enormously to her. At the same time, those close to her recognize that while her love for Sean and Jayden is unwavering, it has not always translated into consistent decision-making, which is part of the challenge she is now facing." They added: "There is a growing feeling among those around Brit that this moment could prove to be pivotal. With the court date fast approaching, Britney knows she is under increased scrutiny and that her actions will be closely watched, which has prompted her to try to regain a sense of control and stability in her life. She is making an effort to present herself in a more grounded and responsible way, but there is also an undercurrent of worry about how she will cope with the mounting pressure. People close to her feel that this could either motivate her to make lasting changes or, if it becomes overwhelming, push her in the opposite direction."

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Source: mega Britney's relationship with her sons has been strained for years.

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Source: MEGA The singer entered rehab earlier this month.

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They said: "There is a strong sense within the family that everything is hanging in a very delicate balance right now, and that the situation could shift in either direction quite quickly. There is genuine concern for Britney Spears and her well-being, but it is complicated by the fact that she remains highly sensitive to anything that feels like outside control or interference. Because of her past experiences, even well-intentioned support can be misinterpreted, which leaves those around her in a difficult position – they want to help and protect her, but they are also wary of pushing too hard and triggering a defensive or negative reaction." But sources suggest there are ongoing concerns about whether Britney will accept support. One source said: "There is a noticeable level of doubt among those close to Britney about how receptive she would be to outside intervention if the situation were to worsen. People who know her well say that the moment she senses decisions are being made for her, rather than with her, it can immediately bring back difficult memories of the conservatorship period. That association tends to make her instinctively resistant, and instead of leaning into support, she is more likely to pull away and assert her independence, even if the help being offered is coming from a place of genuine concern."

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Source: mega Britney Spears shares two kids with ex Kevin Federline.