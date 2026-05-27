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Britney Spears Focused on 'Rebuilding Relationship' With 2 Sons After DUI Arrest Videos Left Her 'Completely Mortified'

Photo of Britney Spears, Jayden James and Sean Preston
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is focused on family as she continues to face the consequences of her DUI arrest.

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May 27 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is trying to mend ties with her sons as she faces the fallout from her DUI arrest.

The "Toxic" singer was reportedly "completely mortified" after three hours of footage of her March 4 arrest were released earlier this week, sources told a news outlet on Wednesday, May 27.

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Britney Spears Is 'Rebuilding Relationships' With Her 2 Sons

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Photo of Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Recovery has been a difficult journey," the insider told the outlet. "She's been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons and is leaning on her support system trying to stay positive."

Spears, 44, shares two sons, Jayden James,19, and Sean Preston, 20, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 48.

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Britney Spears Invited Cops to Her Home During Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears's sons live with their dad in Hawaii.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears's sons live with their dad in Hawaii.

In the recently released arrest video, the pop star was awkwardly heard inviting the cops over for dinner at her home.

"I don't want to get in your car, sir. You can come to my house, I'll make you food and lasagna," she told them, per the recording. "Whatever you want. I have a pool."

She also made bizarre claims about another A-list celebrity, asking, "Is this where Reese Witherspoon was arrested?"

"I don't know. I haven't heard anything about that," the officer replied, to which the singer responded, "And they said, 'No, we don't care who you are.' They let her go."

She then boldly asked the officer why he was "lying."

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Britney Spears' Sons Are Reportedly Open to Reconcilation

Photo of Britney Spears called it a 'blessing' to spend time with her children.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears called it a 'blessing' to spend time with her children.

Despite their prior estrangement, both boys appear open to rebuilding their relationship with their famous mother, as after the arrest, the Crossroads actress shared a video of them all together enjoying a day out on a yacht.

"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Stay kind !!!" she wrote in the caption on March 29, marking her first post after briefly deactivating her Instagram account following her arrest.

Britney Spears Entered Rehab in April

Photo of Britney Spears' sons reportedly fully supported her decision to enter rehab.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' sons reportedly fully supported her decision to enter rehab.

Britney voluntarily entered rehab in early April after reportedly "hitting rock bottom," per TMZ.

"She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously," the insider explained.

Jayden and Sean reportedly fully supported her decision to seek professional help and were by her side for emotional support.

"Her sons are with her right now. They love her and want to support her and just want her to feel better,” a source said.

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