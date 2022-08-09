Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

While the lovebirds wound up tying the knot at the singer's California home, Spears revealed she always dreamed of walking down the aisle at the Santa Monica church, but they told her she had to be Catholic. In her original post about the situation, she also took a jab at the establishment, asking, "Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????"

A source then spoke up for the church, declaring that neither Spears nor Asghari ever inquired about having their nuptials there, though they acknowledged that in order to do so, at least one person does have to be Catholic.