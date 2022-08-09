Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'
Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story.
"There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding and plenty more … he was extremely expensive and yes my first request was to get married in that church pictured. It was the only picture I had and sent to him through my phone at my house. I was told 6 weeks later … I could not get married there !!!"
The mom-of-two also alleged that she "was told no" when she wanted to go to the church during the pandemic.
"It's not a big deal, but I don’t like being called a liar when their church says I never asked!!!" concluded the superstar. " Pssss … the church I pictured is the St. Peter’s Basilica in Italy … not the Santa Monica Church 🤣🤣🤣."
While the lovebirds wound up tying the knot at the singer's California home, Spears revealed she always dreamed of walking down the aisle at the Santa Monica church, but they told her she had to be Catholic. In her original post about the situation, she also took a jab at the establishment, asking, "Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????"
A source then spoke up for the church, declaring that neither Spears nor Asghari ever inquired about having their nuptials there, though they acknowledged that in order to do so, at least one person does have to be Catholic.
Church drama aside, the music icon and fitness trainer, 28, are relishing their time as newlyweds.
"My husband … 💋💋🌹🌹🌹 I love building a life with you," gushed the Crossroads actress. "You’re the love of my life … and I just pray we don’t kill each other before the end of the year !!!! 🙄🙄😂."