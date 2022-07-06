Skin Is In!Britney Spears Ditches Her Bikini Top On Second Honeymoon: 'Living My Life!'
Life is beachy keen for Britney Spears! The star has been sharing footage from her and Sam Asghari's honeymoon, and her most recent post proved she still has that newlywed glow — all over.
The singer's video shows her in nothing but aqua blue bikini bottoms as she walks on the sand and covers her bare chest with her hands.
"Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life!" she quipped in the caption.
The rest of the clip jumps back and forth between the star, 40, in the full bikini and sans top as she playfully poses for the camera and rolls around in the ocean.
"This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane!!!" the mom-of-two added. "Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well ... "
Another video from the pair's getaway showed the spouses kissing, riding a yacht, and of course, Spears putting her dance moves on display. "Am I obnoxious enough ???" she joked in her caption.
JUSTIN BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & BRITNEY SPEARS, MORE! A LOOK BACK ON TEENAGE ROMANCES: PHOTOS
The pop music icon's fans loved seeing her do as she pleases, as for 13 years, she was under the conservatorship of father Jamie. The strict leash he had on his daughter allegedly prevented the pair from marrying, something Asghari, 28, hinted at in a recent interview, noting their wedding "was way overdue."
Regardless, the personal trainer and his new wife had a blast on their big day, which was held in the yard at Spears' mansion on June 9.
"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people," Asghari shared. "We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."