Catholic Church Responds After Britney Spears Claims She Wasn't Allowed To Marry On Their Premises

Britney Spears hasn't held back when it come to shaming her family and former colleagues for their alleged shady ways, but the singer is now setting her sights on a bigger target: the St. Monica Church!

The other day, the mom-of-two, 40, shared a photo of a random couple exchanging vows at the place of worship, and she revealed in the caption that the spot is where she had always dreamed of getting married. However, Spears claims that when she and now-husband Sam Asghari reached out to the church, they were rejected.