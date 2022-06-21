the shocking real reason britney spears sons were mia during nuptials with sam asghari

Britney Spears' sons missing her big wedding day may have been a sign of deeper issues at play in their alleged strained relationship.

Though the songstress' ex-husband Kevin Federline said their kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, opted to skip their mom's nuptials with new hubby Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles, Calif., so they would not take the spotlight off the Princess of Pop, an insider claimed there was another reason why they were not in attendance.