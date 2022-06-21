Broken Bonds?The Shocking Real Reason Britney Spears' Sons Were MIA During Nuptials With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears' sons missing her big wedding day may have been a sign of deeper issues at play in their alleged strained relationship.
Though the songstress' ex-husband Kevin Federline said their kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, opted to skip their mom's nuptials with new hubby Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles, Calif., so they would not take the spotlight off the Princess of Pop, an insider claimed there was another reason why they were not in attendance.
After Federline's lawyer maintained on his family's behalf, "They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," a source squealed to Us Weekly that Sean and Jayden's relationship with their mom is seemingly broken and beyond repair.
"Britney always acts like a kid around them, and they think it's dysfunctional," the source claimed of why Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, aren't close with their famous mom.
Spears' behavior on social media has certainly been a cause for concern in recent months, with many of her fans urging her to cool it with the nearly nude photoshoots she often posted. Aside from her scandalous photos and videos of her dancing while showing off some of her favorite looks, the "Toxic" singer more times than not would leave her followers confused with her puzzling captions.
After being extremely active on social media, with her often using the platform to bash her famous famous, she seemingly deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month. Although rumors swirled that Instagram could have banned her for inappropriate content, a source has since confirmed it was not the social media platform who removed her account.
It's possible Spears kissed social media goodbye so she could focus on her new married life with Asghari. Despite a small bump in the road on their wedding say — which saw her first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempt to crash her special day by breaking into her home where the ceremony and party took place — Spears got the dream wedding she had been hoping for.
"It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," a source dished. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."
The newlyweds already kicked off the next chapter of their lives by purchasing a $11.8 million love nest in Calabasas, which is in close proximity to Federline's home where their kiddos reside.
"Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his," shared the insider. "As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her."