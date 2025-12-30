Britney Spears Shows Off Cinched Waist in Birthday Dress With BFF Cade Hudson After Declaring She 'Needs to Lose Weight': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears flaunted her slim physique in a rare photo with best friend and manager Cade Hudson. The pop star, 44, stunned in an off-the-shoulder, black-and-white polka dot frock in a snapshot shared to her Instagram on Monday, December 29. Spears captured an image in the mirror while Hudson placed his hand on her red phone case, seemingly to help her position the camera.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears hung out with longtime friend Cade Hudson.

The musician stood inside a room with glass walls, and a ring light was situated next to her. “This is the dress I wore for my birthday🎂…Minnie Mouse was my inspiration… you guys have to check out the new 3D cartoon of Minnie and her Boutique with Daisy… it’s brilliant… It’s like I turned 5 again and I watch it everyday now!!!! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🎂,” she wrote.

Britney Spears Claimed She 'Needs to Lose Weight'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears recently said she wants to lose weight.

Spears’ outfit photo comes shortly after she confessed she wants to shed some pounds. "I know I’m not perfect … I need to lose weight and my hair needs to be colored. I was at the beach for 2 hours !!! I just got back from this beautiful place !!! I think I created another planet there … awwwwe, so cute and special !!!" she wrote on Sunday, December 28. "Ps … I finally pulled out my BAMBAM baby gun, remember the baby from The Flintstones ???!!!" It’s unclear whether Spears was being serious or not, or whether her BFF will help her embark on a weight-loss journey.

Cade Hudson Defended Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Source: @cadehudson22/Instagram Britney Spears had a sleepover with Cade Hudson.

A few months prior, Spears and Hudson had a sleepover, per a screenshot shared to the former agent’s Instagram Story. He notably supported his longtime BFF in 2021 as she fought for her conservatorship. “I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I'm brainwashing her — Britney I'm now speaking up,” he wrote at the time. "Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?" He added, "This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away. I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my a-- off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Cade Hudson advocated for Britney's freedom in 2021.