Britney Spears Is Elated After Reuniting With Old Pal & Agent Cade Hudson On Private Jet: Photos
Britney Spears and Cade Hudson reunite!
The pop star and her longtime friend and manager caught up on a recent private jet outing. On Tuesday, March 28, the "Toxic" singer shared two posts dedicated to her meet-up with her bestie.
Spears shared two stills that she captioned with a series of pink emojis of the pair inside the plane as they smiled wide and hugged tightly. The agent at Creative Artists Agency wore a bright green T-shirt, tan pants, a Brooklyn baseball hat and a striped sweater that he tied around his chest, while the 41-year-old had on white shorts, a blue and white floral top and some aviator shades.
In addition to the snaps, the 2000's icon posted a video of herself and Hudson embracing, cheesing and flipping off the camera. The star showed off her outfit in the clip as she and her pal busted a move around the aircraft.
Despite the happy reunion, the pair's relationship has had some ups and downs over the years. Hudson revealed that he was harshly criticized by the pop sensation's friends after he did not immediately speak out about Spear’s conservatorship during the #FreeBritney movement.
The manager did eventually weigh in against the legal dilemma in July 2021 before the conservatorship was ultimately terminated that November.
Most recently, the two pals made headlines after a photo was circulated of the L.A. talent agent, the Grammy winner and socialite Paris Hilton.
The snap was rumored to be taken at Hudson's birthday bash in January, though, the mom-of-two denied attending the event. The blonde beauty alleged the picture of the trio was taken years earlier at another event.
"I haven't been to a bday party in forever!!!" Spears commented alongside a dancing video at the time.
The debacle even had fans speculating that the hotel heiress photoshopped the musician into the photo.
"Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images," the 42-year-old wrote addressing the hearsay.
"Didn't want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous," she added.
