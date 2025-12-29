Britney Spears Admits She 'Needs to Lose Weight' While Flaunting Her Figure in Skimpy Bikini: Watch
Dec. 29 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is eager to get her body in shape.
The pop star, 44, revealed in a Sunday, December 28, Instagram post that she wants to "lose weight" as she heads into 2026.
Spears flaunted her slim physique in a fiery red bikini top and white thong as she reflected on her figure.
"I know I’m not perfect … I need to lose weight and my hair needs to be colored. I was at the beach for 2 hours !!! I just got back from this beautiful place !!! I think I created another planet there … awwwwe, so cute and special !!!" she wrote. "Ps … I finally pulled out my BAMBAM baby gun, remember the baby from The Flintstones ???!!!"
In the short clip, Spears whipped her long blonde hair around her living room, in front of a pool and spun in circles.
Britney Spears Goes on Instagram Rant About 'Beauty'
One hour after her post, she published a similar, erratic dance video wearing the same bathing suit. This time, the star mused on the concepts of "beauty" and perfection.
"I know … I didn’t feel like editing because I did 6 different versions …. bored as f--- …. I’m posting the worst version. Have you guys seen the movie Trash ??? … Such a beautiful title … RIGHT MURICA," she started. "The most beautiful things I have found have been in the trash. Am I saying I’m beautiful, readers ??? Why, no !!! I believe we’re all the same, I’m not better than anyone nor are you better than me !!! We are just people on a journey living to proceed and protect our hearts."
Spears continued, "Men say ‘say less’ … we need to teach our generation to stop being so d--- cool and express SOMETHING for their hearts, whether good or bad !!! PS … I am not perfect, nor will I ever be. PSS … I know practice what you teach … sorry I cheated and threw it away … not what you say what you do … Others have no idea what something is to me and they never will."
Is Britney Spears Dating Anyone?
The musician — who was rumored to be dating influencer Brandon Walker after their recent vacation in Cabo — also reflected on having men in her life.
"If men don’t make you feel beautiful, do it for yourself for f---- sake," she captioned a December 28 video, caressing herself in a plunging, silver sequin dress.
An insider confirmed Spears was not dating Walker earlier in December.
"Brandon Walker is a bodyguard," the source told an outlet. "They are not romantically involved."
The singer has been married three times, to Sam Asghari from 2002 to 2024, Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and Jason Allen Alexander in 2004.