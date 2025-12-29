or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Admits She 'Needs to Lose Weight' While Flaunting Her Figure in Skimpy Bikini: Watch

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears spilled that she wants to lose weight while sharing a raunchy video of herself dancing in a bathing suit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is eager to get her body in shape.

The pop star, 44, revealed in a Sunday, December 28, Instagram post that she wants to "lose weight" as she heads into 2026.

Spears flaunted her slim physique in a fiery red bikini top and white thong as she reflected on her figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears wants to lose weight.

"I know I’m not perfect … I need to lose weight and my hair needs to be colored. I was at the beach for 2 hours !!! I just got back from this beautiful place !!! I think I created another planet there … awwwwe, so cute and special !!!" she wrote. "Ps … I finally pulled out my BAMBAM baby gun, remember the baby from The Flintstones ???!!!"

In the short clip, Spears whipped her long blonde hair around her living room, in front of a pool and spun in circles.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Goes on Instagram Rant About 'Beauty'

Image of Britney Spears didn't want to edit her video.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears didn't want to edit her video.

One hour after her post, she published a similar, erratic dance video wearing the same bathing suit. This time, the star mused on the concepts of "beauty" and perfection.

"I know … I didn’t feel like editing because I did 6 different versions …. bored as f--- …. I’m posting the worst version. Have you guys seen the movie Trash ??? … Such a beautiful title … RIGHT MURICA," she started. "The most beautiful things I have found have been in the trash. Am I saying I’m beautiful, readers ??? Why, no !!! I believe we’re all the same, I’m not better than anyone nor are you better than me !!! We are just people on a journey living to proceed and protect our hearts."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Britney Spears frequently posts chaotic dance clips.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears frequently posts chaotic dance clips.

Spears continued, "Men say ‘say less’ … we need to teach our generation to stop being so d--- cool and express SOMETHING for their hearts, whether good or bad !!! PS … I am not perfect, nor will I ever be. PSS … I know practice what you teach … sorry I cheated and threw it away … not what you say what you do … Others have no idea what something is to me and they never will."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Britney Spears Dating Anyone?

Image of Britney Spears was rumored to be dating influencer Brandon Walker.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was rumored to be dating influencer Brandon Walker.

The musician — who was rumored to be dating influencer Brandon Walker after their recent vacation in Cabo — also reflected on having men in her life.

"If men don’t make you feel beautiful, do it for yourself for f---- sake," she captioned a December 28 video, caressing herself in a plunging, silver sequin dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Britney Spears is reportedly still single.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is reportedly still single.

An insider confirmed Spears was not dating Walker earlier in December.

"Brandon Walker is a bodyguard," the source told an outlet. "They are not romantically involved."

The singer has been married three times, to Sam Asghari from 2002 to 2024, Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and Jason Allen Alexander in 2004.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.