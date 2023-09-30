Britney Spears Insists She's in a 'Beautiful Place' as She Gets Cozy With BFF Cade Hudson
Where is Britney Spears?
On Friday, September 29, the pop star shared selfies alongside manager and BFF Cade Hudson. The duo were cozied up as Hudson appeared to almost kiss the “Toxic” singer on the cheek as she smiled at the camera.
Along with the images, Spears wrote a long-winded caption addressing her wellbeing amid fan concern after she posted two videos dancing with knives.
“I'm in such a beautiful location!!! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends!!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment!!!” the celeb began.
“I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let's just say not easy!!! I'm just saying!!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe!!! Self-love is so unbelievably important!!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place!!!” she continued, mentioning her ongoing divorce from husband of 14 months Sam Asghari.
The blonde beauty also went on a rant defending the use of Facetune.
“Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment!!! Let’s get this straight!!! It’s addicting ... but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit!!! Hey I'm not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly!!! I'm like wow this is cool!!! I see things in a brighter way and so what if it's enhanced!!!” the 41-year-old said.
She continued: “I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it!!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched!!! Nothing is real … honestly who f------ cares!!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone??? Why even mention it??? If you’re so much better than that??? But are you??? Come on!!! I love my best friend!!!”
As OK! previously reported, since the blonde beauty and the personal trainer broke up, many people have been worried about the singer’s mental health.
After she shared her first clip playing with “fake knives” on September 25, the public was so alarmed that they called the police on the mother-of-two.
According to a report, authorities visited Spears’ home on Wednesday, September 27, to do a welfare check. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department spoke with the musician before they determined she was OK and left the premises.