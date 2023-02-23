Britney Spears Claims Ex Kevin Federline Ruined Her Attempts At Reconciliation With Teenage Sons Despite Sending 'Thousands Of Emotional Please'
Britney Spears believes her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is partially responsible for her rocky relationship with their teenage sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16.
According to a source, the "Baby, One More Time" singer thinks their father could be influencing them as she's been left feeling "iced out" by the boys after they decided to stop all visits for more than six months.
"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," an insider dished to Radar in a story published on Wednesday, February 22.
"That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again," added the source. "She gave them everything she had."
The source also revealed that over time, Spears has gone from "sad to mad" over their estrangement, but her husband, Sam Asghari, "assures her the boys just need more time and eventually they'll come visit."
This comes five months after Jayden confessed he wanted to eventually mend his relationship with the Grammy Award winner, but clarified it would take "a lot of time and effort" to fix what's been broken.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he told an outlet at the time, before directly addressing his mother, saying: "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
As OK! previously reported, Federline shocked Spears' fans by giving a tell-all interview about her relationship with the boys last summer, hinting that they'd chosen to avoid seeing their mother because of her increasingly bizarre behavior on social media, from strange emoji-filled rants to baring it all in suggestive snapshots.
And according to a separate insider, the broken relationship is taking a toll on the "Oops, I Did It Again" artist as well.
"Britney is not doing well, that is true. She is not the same bubbly person she used to be. It is heartbreaking to see her this way," a friend spilled earlier this month. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
