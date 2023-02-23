Britney Spears Claims Ex Kevin Federline Ruined Her Attempts At Reconciliation With Teenage Sons Despite Sending 'Thousands Of Emotional Please'

Britney Spears believes her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is partially responsible for her rocky relationship with their teenage sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16.

According to a source, the "Baby, One More Time" singer thinks their father could be influencing them as she's been left feeling "iced out" by the boys after they decided to stop all visits for more than six months.