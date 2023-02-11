Britney Spears 'Very Depressed' Over Strained Relationship With Her Sons: 'It Is A Big Hole In Her Heart'
Britney Spears recently admitted she takes Prozac for depression. Now, a source close to the Grammy Award winner has revealed that some of her current mental health struggles stem from her rocky relationship with her sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16.
"Britney is not doing well, that is true," a friend confessed. "She is not the same bubbly person she used to be. It is heartbreaking to see her this way."
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the source spilled. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
Last year, the pop star's estranged ex Kevin Federline dropped the bombshell that both of their boys had made the decision to stop seeing Spears for the past several months, implying that her bizarre behaviors and steady stream of nearly nude photos on social media were partially responsible for the visitation break.
Both boys currently live with Federline full time in his Calabasas home.
This comes soon after rumors swirled that Spears' friends had considered staging an intervention for the "Baby, One More Time" singer as concerns allegedly mounted that she was abusing drugs and caffeine. But according to the source, they have only seen her take "prescription meds."
"I have not seen her do drugs, I have not seen her drink, nothing, but everyone knows she is bi-polar and different and she is on a ton of meds for that, so her mood can be up and down, but she is not a drug addict and is not in danger of dying," the source confirmed.
The friend also claimed that while the 41-year-old is obviously "in a really bad funk," they have not seen anyone close to her "schedule an intervention."
"And if there was one being set up, I highly doubt Britney would know about it. How would she know?" the pal added. "Her team is not in charge of her, she is in charge of them."
The sources spoke with DailyMail on Spears' rocky relationship with her sons.
