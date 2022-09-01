Britney Spears' Son Jayden Confesses 'It Will Take A Lot Of Time' To Heal Relationship With His Mother
Jayden Federline is speaking out about his strained relationship with his mother, Britney Spears, as well as his hopes for the future. The 15-year-old claimed he has "no hate" in his heart for the pop star, but given their past, it will take "a lot of time and effort" to fix what's been broken.
"I just want her to get better mentally," he shared in a recent interview. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."
Directly addressing his mother, Jayden added, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Jayden is the "Toxic" singer's youngest son with ex-husband, Kevin Federline. They also share 16-year-old Sean Preston. As OK! previously reported, earlier this month, Federline shocked the world with a bombshell interview in which he claimed the Princess of Pop hadn't seen her sons in months by their own choice.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," the father-of-six shared at the time. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."
Jayden opened up about the controversial move, explaining that both he and his brother chose not to attend his mother and Sam Asghari's intimate nuptials because "it just wasn't a good time to go" in their relationship.
"I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," he added. "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."
"Preston and I are very united," the 15-year-old noted. "He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him. We make sure that we are both healthy mentally."
Following Federline's shocking tell-all, Spears took to social media to slam her ex for insinuating her boys do not want to be around her because of her steady stream of nearly-nude selfies she regularly shares to Instagram.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote to her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6. "I gave them every thing. Only one word: HURTFUL."
