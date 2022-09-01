Britney Spears' Son Jayden Confesses 'It Will Take A Lot Of Time' To Heal Relationship With His Mother

Jayden opened up about the controversial move, explaining that both he and his brother chose not to attend his mother and Sam Asghari's intimate nuptials because "it just wasn't a good time to go" in their relationship.

"I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," he added. "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

"Preston and I are very united," the 15-year-old noted. "He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him. We make sure that we are both healthy mentally."