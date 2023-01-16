Britney Spears Defends Being 'A Little Drunk At A Restaurant' After Viral Meltdown Video
Britney Spears is breaking her silence on her questionable dining experience with Sam Asghari that ended with the actor leaving the establishment after she had what was reported to be a meltdown.
Referring to the incident in a bizarre Instagram post on Sunday, January 15, Spears began, "I watched 'NATURAL BORN KILLERS' this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED … and HOLY SMOKES S**T BALLS I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers."
"I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it's like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE," the 41-year-old continued. "I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!"
The princess of pop continued, "Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f**k up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all… I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought."
"I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal," she concluded. "either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f**k what I do !!! I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot."
As OK! reported, Spears had what onlookers described as a "manic episode" while dining with her husband — whom she wed in June 2022 — at JOEY in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, January 13. After "causing a scene," during which the "Toxic" songstress was "talking gibberish," Asghari eventually stormed out in the middle of their meal.
Meanwhile, Asghari addressed their controversial outing on Saturday, January 14, writing on his Instagram Story: "Don't believe what you read online people."