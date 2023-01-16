Britney Spears Defends Being 'A Little Drunk At A Restaurant' After Viral Meltdown Video

Britney Spears is breaking her silence on her questionable dining experience with Sam Asghari that ended with the actor leaving the establishment after she had what was reported to be a meltdown.

Referring to the incident in a bizarre Instagram post on Sunday, January 15, Spears began, "I watched 'NATURAL BORN KILLERS' this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED … and HOLY SMOKES S**T BALLS I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers."