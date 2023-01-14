Sam Asghari Allegedly Storms Out Of L.A. Restaurant After Britney Spears' Bizarre 'Manic' Behavior: Report

This worrisome celebrity sighting comes after Asghari was stopped by paparazzi in the streets of Los Angeles on Friday, December 30, to ask him if he was "controlling" his wife at home and on social media following months of the pop star's nearly-nude snaps and unsettling rants making headlines.

"No, man," Asghari responded to the question with a laugh. "I don't even control what we have for dinner."

Weeks prior, on Friday, December 16, the 28-year-old shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing: "Who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life?"