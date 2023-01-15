Britney Spears Flips Off The Camera In Latest Dance Video After Being Accused Of 'Manic' Restaurant Meltdown

The "Baby, One More Time" singer sported a strapless, white mini dress with neon yellow stripes and matching white boots as she posed, played with her hair and danced to "I Touch Myself" by Divinyls in the Saturday, January 14, clip.

Later in the video, she could also be seen making heart shapes with her hands, touching up her makeup, scrunching up her face at the camera and flipping the bird.

Earlier that day, Spears also shared a similarly empowering drawing of a woman sitting at a table along with the words: "They told me I couldn’t that’s why I did!"