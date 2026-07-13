Britney Spears Gets a 'Courtesy Call' From Authorities After Highway Stunt, Claims Insider: Her Behavior Is 'Dangerous'
July 13 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET
Britney Spears reportedly received a "courtesy call" from authorities after she was allegedly seen standing through the sunroof of a moving Mercedes SUV while traveling on Los Angeles' busy 101 Freeway.
A source recently told Rob Shuter’s Substack page that officials contacted the pop icon after photos appeared to show her standing through the vehicle's sunroof as it moved through traffic.
“This wasn’t just a courtesy call,” the insider spilled. “Given Britney’s recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out. They wanted to send a very clear message that behavior like this is dangerous and can’t happen again.”
Spears ‘Wasn't Trying to Be Reckless’
According to those close to her, there was no harmful intent behind the moment.
“Britney believed traffic had slowed to a crawl,” another source added. “She wasn’t trying to be reckless or make headlines. She simply didn’t stop to think about how risky it looked — or how quickly something could have gone wrong.”
Photos showed the 44-year-old singer stretching her arms into the air while the SUV traveled through traffic before eventually pulling into a nearby gas station.
Other people in Spears' inner circle are also hoping the incident serves as a lesson rather than becoming another setback following her reported DUI arrest in March.
“Everyone is rooting for Britney,” a third source shared. “No one wants to see history repeat itself. The hope is that this serves as a wake-up call before a harmless-looking stunt turns into something no one can undo.”
Spears Responds on Social Media
- Britney Spears Carelessly Dangles Out of Sunroof on Busy Los Angeles Freeway 4 Months After DUI Arrest
- 'Nice' and 'Chill' Britney Spears Was 'Not Intoxicated' Before Erratic Driving Video Went Viral, Restaurant Manager Claims
- Britney Spears Runs Out Of Gas In The Middle Of One Of L.A.'s Busiest Highways, Cops Called To Help: Report
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Following the incident, Spears appeared to address the attention with an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself lying across the roof of a vehicle.
“What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems. Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more 🙄😳🤦♀️😂," she wrote in the caption.
Spears Reflects on Life After Her Conservatorship
The latest headlines follow Spears posting — and later deleting — a lengthy message reflecting on life after her years-long conservatorship.
"Just so people know, I was under conservatorship for 15 years, while my friends from Alcoholics Anonymous meetings traveled 10 times a month. I had one vacation a year in Maui with my two kids [Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline] during those 15 years," she began.
"NO, I couldn’t live like a real woman like Christina Aguilera... my family knew where I was every second of the day... before, I could even be a wild child, but I had my animal spirit, something so sacred that people have no idea what it was like to be a saint and mute to my mom and dad for so many years," Britney whined. "I wasn’t able to make a decision about anything, kinda weird, after doing my best work I was still punished."
'I Was Incredibly Strong'
Britney admitted that she is tired of the public criticism.
"I go out and people start claiming I’m incredibly crazy... that’s not fair to me at all," the Crossroads star ranted. "I was incredibly strong, determined and extremely hard on myself."
"I’ve been my own little person for 5 years. This real world is a scary and oppressive thing. I’m tired of people being so judgmental. I’m just learning to live honestly and independently after being divorced for the last three years. Keep being kind, folks," she continued.
The “Sometimes” singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 by her father, Jamie Spears, before the legal arrangement officially ended in November 2021.