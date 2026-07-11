Britney Spears Says Being in the Real World After Conservatorship Is ‘Scary’ and ‘Overwhelming’: ‘I’m Tired of People Being So Judgmental’
July 11 2026, Updated 2:05 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is over being judged by others.
The Princess of Pop, 44, posted — then deleted — a lengthy post on social media where she discussed her feelings about experiencing reality after her infamous conservatorship.
Britney Spears Was Put Under Her Conservatorship in 2008
Spears was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 by her father, Jamie, and was released from the legal guardianship in November 2021.
Since she was granted her freedom, she's been embroiled in several incidents, including receiving a DUI earlier this year.
In her post, the "Toxic" singer went off on how hard her life is post-conservatorship.
"Just so people know, I was under conservatorship for 15 years, while my friends from Alcoholics Anonymous meetings traveled 10 times a month. I had one vacation a year in Maui with my two kids [Sean Preston and Jayden James] during those 15 years," she began.
"NO, I couldn’t live like a real woman like Christina Aguilera... my family knew where I was every second of the day... before, I could even be a wild child, but I had my animal spirit, something so sacred that people have no idea what it was like to be a saint and mute to my mom and dad for so many years," Spears whined.
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Britney Spears Was Married 3 Times
She continued: "I wasn’t able to make a decision about anything, kinda weird, after doing my best work I was still punished."
"I go out and people start claiming I’m incredibly crazy... that’s not fair to me at all," the Crossroads star added. "I was incredibly strong, determined and extremely hard on myself."
"I’ve been my own little person for 5 years. This real world is a scary and oppressive thing. I’m tired of people being so judgmental. I’m just learning to live honestly and independently after being divorced for the last three years. Keep being kind, folks," she said.
Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and divorced her third husband Sam Asghari in 2024 after two years of marriage. She also had a short-lived relationship with ex-husband Jason Alexander in 2004.
"For someone like me and the love I used to have for people and my friends, I blame my mom for not telling my dad all those years. Let her go with her friends and cousins and go out and be wild and not your slave, Jamie Spears," the "Womanizer" singer ranted on.
"I blame her, I blame her. People say forgiveness is the answer. Killing the most beautiful part of a person — the soul, the grit of who they are is unforgivable — so the truth is, may the Lord have mercy on my family’s soul," Spears continued.