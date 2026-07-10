Britney Spears Carelessly Dangles Out of Sunroof on Busy Los Angeles Freeway 4 Months After DUI Arrest

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Britney Spears acted a bit reckless on a Los Angeles freeway just four months after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Spears was photographed on Friday, July 10, dangling her upper half out of the sunroof of an SUV while being driven down Freeway 101. The pop star gleefully gave the entire road a glimpse of her iconic blonde hair and pink, puff-sleeved dress while the car was operated by a grinning mystery man in a white hat.

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Source: Mega Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in March.

As the 44-year-old traveled from Thousand Oaks near Studio City, she stretched both arms out wide, giving other drivers a show as they moved down the motorway. According to the Daily Mail, the singer was traveling about 45 mph as the wind whipped through her hair. She was later seen arriving at a nearby gas station looking carefree in big, black sunglasses and a patterned pink dress.

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Why Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was seen traveling from Thousand Oaks, Calif., near Studio City.

Spears' latest escapade on the roadway comes after she was arrested on suspicion of a DUI near her home in Ventura County, Calif., in March 2026. Police pulled Spears over after receiving a 911 call reporting a driver "traveling at high speeds" after 9 p.m. PT and swerving into another lane by "approximately" two feet. When police pulled her over, they reportedly noticed a "distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from inside her vehicle. Spears allegedly told police she'd only sipped champagne seven hours before her arrest, saying, "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel."

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears admitted to consuming prescription pills after she was pulled over.

The "Toxic" singer later admitted to consuming a host of prescription pills, including 200mg of anticonvulsant and mood stabilizer Lamictal, 40mg of antidepressant Prozac and 2.5 mg of ADHD medication Adderall, all of which she claimed were prescribed to her. "[An officer] located a brown purse that contained a bottle of pills labeled ‘Adderall,’ which were not prescribed to Spears," police revealed. The responding officer also reportedly noticed an "empty wine glass" in her cupholder. Officers observed sudden mood swings as the pop star reportedly demanded to speak to her lawyer, declined to leave her vehicle and refused field sobriety tests. She was eventually taken to the CHP Moorpark Office for a Drug Recognition Evaluation before being transported to Los Robles Medical Center.

How Is Britney Spears Doing Now?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears checked into a rehab facility following her arrest.