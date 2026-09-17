Britney Spears Covers Nipples With Emojis While Wearing Sheer Dress as She Asks Fans About Their Halloween Costumes

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Britney Spears is getting into the early Halloween spirit with a sultry social media post. On Wednesday, September 16, the pop star took to Instagram to share a racy photo of herself wearing see-through lingerie that exposed her nipples. Spears covered them with two red " X " emojis as she posed with a brown, old-looking book. “❌❌❌LENNON RIVER RED ROSE 🌹- What r u guys gonna be for Halloween… do vampires defy death n live forever ♾️ divinity !!!!!!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears shared a sheer Halloween-inspired look on Instagram.

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The post comes after Spears nearly flashed her nipples in another now-deleted clip. She wore a sparkly, low-cut cocktail dress with black leather boots as she moved around to the music. Spears placed two rose emojis over her chest to cover herself as she twirled around.

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Britney Spears - Instagram Post (09/16/2026) - ❌❌❌LENNON RIVER RED ROSE 🌹- What r u guys gonna be for Halloween… do vampires defy death n live forever ♾️ divinity !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZUF8EKOMg1 — Pokémon Spears 🌵 (@PokemonSpears) September 16, 2026 Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

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Spears Opened Up About Her Dress And Tattoo

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears used red X emojis to cover her nipples in the photo.

In the caption accompanying her earlier video, Spears explained why she wore the dress, admitting she "knows it was kinda too big." "Holding it on basically, but I was being mindful recycling my dress … It’s a deep song … I just like it," she continued, adding that she looked angry and was "just acting, I guess." The pop star also gave fans a closer look at her triangle hand tattoo. She revealed that getting the design left her emotional. "I never cried on any of my other tattoos. Not sure why I couldn’t finish," she penned.

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Spears' Health Update

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears said she recently recovered from a 103 degree fever.

The Crossroads alum also shared a health update, revealing she recently had a 103 degree fever and was recovering. "I never get sick so if I have a fever, I’m way too dramatic as if I’m a big deal or something," she concluded the post. Spears has at least nine known tattoos, including a pair of dice on her wrist, a red snake on her back, a butterfly on her foot and a fairy on her lower back. A few hours later, the "Toxic" crooner shared another video featuring a black lace lingerie set. She danced around the room before turning around to show off her thong and posing in a barely-there bra.

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Paris Hilton's Son Wants to See Spears

Source: @PARISHILTON/INSTAGRAM Paris Hilton's son Phoenix asked when he could see Britney Spears.