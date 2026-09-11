Oops! 10 Times Britney Spears Had a Wardrobe Malfunction

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Britney Spears has had her fair share of fashion slipups over the years. The pop star has been confident in shedding a layer as she reportedly gets "a lot of joy from posing the way [she feels] s---." However, not every revealing moment has been intentional. From onstage outfit slips to unexpected wardrobe malfunctions shared on social media, here's a look back at some of the pop star's most talked-about revealing moments.

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Circus Tour Malfunction

Source: MEGA Britney Spears has experienced several wardrobe malfunctions over the years.

Spears suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while performing "I'm a Slave 4 U" during a Circus Tour stop in Tampa, Fla., after her tights ripped and accidentally revealed more than intended. Apparently unaware that her microphone was still live, she bluntly acknowledged the mishap moments later, "My p---- was hanging out."

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Dress Popped Open

Source: MEGA She has embraced nudity on social media.

During a December 2013 show of her two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress had her costume unexpectedly fail when the back of her dress unexpectedly flew open as she performed "Circus." Despite the mishap, Spears remained unfazed and continued singing and dancing through the performance.

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Broken Zipper

Source: MEGA Britney Spears said exposing her skin makes her feel lighter.

Spears encountered a costume issue during her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas in October 2015. At the time, she was performing her song "3" when the back zipper of her costume suddenly gave way. After unsuccessfully trying to have her backup dancers zip up her outfit, she finished the song before rushing offstage to fix the wardrobe mishap.

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Bodysuit Zipper Mishap

Source: MEGA Britney Spears addressed her skin-baring social media posts in her memoir.

The "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker was performing "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" during an October 2016 Las Vegas residency show when her black bra top came unfastened. She handled it like a pro as two backup dancers tried to secure the straps. Though the top briefly came undone again, Spears kept performing, playfully making faces at the awkward moment until her dancers managed to secure it. While singing "Gimme More," another dancer handed her his collared shirt to wear over her bra and cropped vest.

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Unexpected Exposure

Source: MEGA Britney Spears also wrote about her fashion choices in the book.

The pop icon briefly left her chest uncovered during a February 2017 show of her Piece of Me residency. She was sporting a plunging green unitard that accidentally came undone and exposed her b----- while performing choreography. A fan shared a video of the outfit mishap on X, then-Twitter, but deleted the clip afterward.

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Gold Dress Came Loose

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears released her memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October 2023.

In August 2025, Spears shared an Instagram video of herself spinning and flipping her hair while dancing to The Old Headz's "Don't Care" in a barely-there gold beaded minidress. At several points, the asymmetrical outfit slipped out of place, prompting the singer to cover the accidental reveals with yellow flower emojis.

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Lace Bodysuit Slip

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears' most concert tour was the Piece of Me Tour.

While dancing to a Christina Aguilera song, Spears suffered a nip slip, which she concealed with a pink flower emoji. "Found something in my luggage... well, you know... I never posted this! Well, whatever, I decided to reconsider. omg I had completely forgot ...... darn it," she captioned the Instagram Reel in French.

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Sudden Reveal

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears gave her last live performance in 2018.

In February, the "Sometimes" singer had a risqué wardrobe slip in one of her dance videos. To protect her modesty, she simply covered her chest with a heart emoji before sharing the clip with her fans. "TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!!" she captioned the since-deleted update. "BE PRETTY N S--- WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!"

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Another Malfunction

Source: @britneyspears/instagram She said 'a lot of people don't understand' why she enjoys taking nude photos of herself.

A horseback ride in July took an unexpected turn for Spears when her red top slipped out of place, briefly leaving her topless and exposing her bare chest. She covered herself with one arm and added diamond emojis over the reveal while continuing the ride and filming the moment.

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Performance Turned Unexpected

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears frequently uploads dance videos on Instagram.