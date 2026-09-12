Britney Spears Nearly Shows Her Nipple in Provocative Dance as She Claims Her Dress Is 'Kinda Too Big': Photos

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Britney Spears showed off her sultry dance moves in her latest Instagram video as she nearly flashed her nipples for the camera. In a clip shared on Friday, September 11, the Princess of Pop, 44, moved around her room while sporting a sparkly low-cut cocktail dress and black leather boots.

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears almost had a wardrobe malfunction on social media.

Spears put two rose emojis on her chest in an attempt to cover up her nipples as she twirled around to the music. In a follow-up video she shared just hours later, the "Toxic" crooner also pranced around the room while rocking a black lacy lingerie set. She then showed off her behind in a thong and flaunted her bust in a barely-there bra.

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears rocked black lingerie in another Instagram video.

In her caption, Spears explained the frock in her previous video, saying she "knows it was kinda too big." "Holding it on basically, but I was being mindful recycling my dress … It’s a deep song … I just like it," she continued, adding she looked angry and was "just acting, I guess." She also gave fans a peek at her triangle hand tattoo in the social media clip and said she "cried" when she got it done.

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Britney Spears Has Several Tattoos

Source: MEGA Britney Spears has nine known tattoos.

"I never cried on any of my other tattoos. Not sure why I couldn’t finish," she penned. The Crossroads alum then revealed she recently had a 103 degree fever and was on the mend. "I never get sick so if I have a fever, I’m way too dramatic as if I’m a big deal or something," she concluded the post. Spears has at least nine known tattoos on her body, including a pair of dice on her wrist, a red snake on her back, a butterfly on her foot and a fairy on her lower back.

Britney Spears Was Arrested in March for a Suspected DUI

Source: MEGA Britney Spears checked into rehab earlier this year.