Britney Spears Dances Around in Corset Crop Top and Bikini Bottoms, Reveals She's Focused on 'Healing and New Beginnings'
Britney Spears is focused on moving forward.
On the night of Monday, January 6, the singer posted — but then deleted — another one of her signature dancing videos, this time twirling around in a white corset top, white bikini bottoms and a hat.
"Beach and good vibes!!! Always good for healing and new beginnings," the mom-of-two, 43, captioned the video.
The "Womanizer" crooner's post comes amid a fresh chapter, as an insider said she's "serious about getting her life together."
"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons," the insider continued to a news outlet.
"The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits," the source said. "That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed."
The source claimed the Woman in Me author is "in the process of hiring a lot of new people with the goal of having a team of helpers around her that are not only sober but also have skills like life coaching or therapy to bring to the table."
"Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best, and this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path," added the insider.
Spears appears to be headed in the right direction, as she reunited with son Jayden James Federline, 18, over the holidays after years of estrangement.
"He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she shared on Instagram. "He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!"
"He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!" Spears gushed.
However, her older son, Sean Preston Federline, 19, didn't join his brother for the visit.
The superstar will also be back to work soon, as Jon M. Chu, who's directing the film adaptation of her memoir, revealed she "will be very involved" in the movie.
"I haven't really started anything fully yet," he recently noted to a reporter. "I have ideas and things, an approach of things, but it's very, very early."