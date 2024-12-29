Britney Spears Is 'Very Serious About Getting Her Life Together' Despite Concerns About Her Well-Being: She's 'Committed to Staying Healthy'
Britney Spears hit back at haters that she's doing just fine, which is why the pop star, 31, is "serious about getting her life together," a source dished.
"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons,” the insider added. “The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed.”
The insider said the "Toxic" songstress is "in the process of hiring a lot of new people with the goal of having a team of helpers around her that are not only sober but also have skills like life coaching or therapy to bring to the table."
"Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best, and this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path," they added.
As OK! previously reported, the singer, who shares sons Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, recently blasted critics for commenting on her quirky social media videos.
"Another excursion but this time a smaller boat!!! Honestly, I like the smaller one way better. I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things," she wrote in December.
"If they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a f------ miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!! I didn’t think I was gonna go at all. I was that sad," the performer added of the criticism.
The star continued her lengthy rant by declaring she's thriving — three years after she got out of her conservatorship.
"There’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so d--- sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f--- off and don’t watch it!!!" she stated.
As OK! previously reported, “Britney is brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone – even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” another source claimed. “Britney seems to want it both ways and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice."
