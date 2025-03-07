Britney Spears Says She Dances in a 'Dirty Nightgown' Instead of a 'Pretty Dress' Because No One 'Is Worthy of the Real Me'
Britney Spears shared an emotional Instagram post on Friday, March 7, to express how she's trying to focus on self love.
The singer posted a lengthy message alongside a video of herself dancing in a bathroom while wearing a stained pale pink nightgown, which she's worn in previous posts.
"Ps … after a day phone call, yoga, and watching the sunset at 5, which was literally way more beautiful in person … The phone does no justice !!!" her caption began.
"Time with self trying to teach self love, sometimes that’s the hardest thing to do so I get busy and rode horses and got pissed the f--- off because no matter how hard I kicked with my heels he only listened to his trainer !!!" the mom-of-two complained. "Finally actually rode the d--- horse and got back realizing evenings are meant for substance as you get older so I confess I want wine !!!"
"My mind is too busy and the two classes I was supposed to teach, for once I said f--- it and danced for me !!!" the "Toxic" crooner continued. And I did after being on the beach and saving 7 seashells that to me felt like silk !!!"
"I’m never hungry here I’m just excited so I walk outside and see the fire pit and I swim and feel like a mermaid and I become one with fire 🔥 once again !!!" the Woman in Me author said, though she didn't reveal where she filmed her video.
The pop star concluded her words by acknowledging her dress wasn't clean.
"The dirty night gown !!! I have nice dresses too but do you honestly think I feel anyone is honestly worthy of the real me at this point ???" she asked. "Just motherf------ saying I’d rather serve cow s--- !!!"
The day prior, Spears posted on the social media platform to candidly discuss her relationship with alcohol, admitting she doesn't "like" drinking.
However, she will have a glass of wine for her "heart when it's been through too much ... I take on a lot of pain."
The Crossroads actress was referring to how she struggled while under dad Jamie Spears' abusive 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in late 2021.
"The secret is that I was NEVER a star in the conservatorship," she explained, noting every decision was made for her. "I was ABUSED 100 percent !!!"