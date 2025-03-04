Britney Spears Touches Herself While Dancing Around the Bathroom in Stained Dress
Britney Spears has a tendency to film dance videos in bikinis or lingerie, but in her latest clip, she covered up in a pale pink slip dress — however, the frock had a few noticeable stains on it.
In the since-deleted Monday, March 3, video, the star twirled around a bathroom, touching her chest and her blonde locks during the routine.
Aside from the marks near her chest on the dress, the attire was a bit see-through, with her dark underwear slightly peeking through the fabric.
At the end of the clip, the singer, 43, held what appeared to be a glass of white wine as she smiled into the camera.
As OK! reported, Spears' odd clips have worried fans due to her past struggles, but an insider claimed in December that the pop star is "serious about getting her life together."
"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons," the source explained. "The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed.”
The Woman in Me author was reportedly "in the process of hiring a lot of new people with the goal of having a team of helpers around her that are not only sober but also have skills like life coaching or therapy to bring to the table."
"Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best, and this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path," the insider added.
However, her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, 38 — who's a convicted felon and a father to nine kids — is still in her life.
As OK! shared, the duo was last seen together on Valentine's Day ordering food at a Jack in the Box drive-thru with some of his children in tow.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2023, which is when his ex Nicole Mancilla accused him of being a deadbeat dad.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----," she stated to a news outlet last year. "He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her."