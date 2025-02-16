HEALTH Britney Spears Is 'Doing All Kinds of Therapy' Amid Concern Over Her Well-Being: 'Working With Horses Has Given Her the Most Peace' Source: MEGA Britney Spears said she is doing horse therapy because she's been 'so traumatized by people' on social media.

Britney Spears is a horse girl! According to a source, the “Toxic” singer, 43, has been looking for alternative ways to heal her mind after being under a traumatizing 13-year conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears is 'going a couple of times a week' to horse therapy, according to the source.

“Britney is doing all kinds of therapy,” the insider stated, noting the mother-of-two “says working with the horses has given her the most peace.” The confidante shared that Brtiney does Equine-assisted therapy, which includes everything from the relaxation of a horse ride to intensive psychotherapy that uses the horse as a form of animal-assisted healing.

“Britney loves horseback riding, but that’s not what equine therapy is,” they explained. “Yes, she does do some riding, but it’s more about being with the horses and a therapist because it’s about feeding them, watering them, grooming them, it’s about being in their calming presence and also working with a therapist at the same time.” The 43-year-old recently revealed she is working with the animals by sharing a photo of herself on a steed with the caption, “I do equine therapy every Tuesday and Saturday because I’ve been so traumatized by people …”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears is 'talking about getting her own ranch' after doing horse therapy, said the source.

The insider stated that the therapy “might sound kooky to some people,” but “it’s actually been proven to help people in so many ways, not just with emotional regulation but also with trust, and even with life skills.” Britney has seemed to really enjoy her time with the animals, as the source revealed she might be interested in buying a horse.

“She’s going a couple of times a week now, but she’s even talking about getting her own ranch so that she can have horses right on her property and be with them any time she wants,” they shared. The Grammy winner’s mental health issues likely stem from how the conservatorship affected her life. Since it ended in 2021, the celeb has been largely estranged from her family, with people around the world expressing their concern for her well-being due to her odd social media behavior.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The source noted that Britney Spears' horse therapy 'might sound kooky to some people.'

As OK! previously reported, the superstar also split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2023, likely contributing to her mental struggles. Most recently, the actor revealed he signed a nondisclosure agreement during his seven-year romantic entanglement with the singer.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

“You can’t take a p--- in Hollywood without having an NDA… That’s the true part of it,” he told podcast host Nick Viall on the Wednesday, February 12, episode of “The Viall Files." Sam reiterated that he couldn’t get into details about their split because of the “gag order.”