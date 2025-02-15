Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Almost Reveals Private Part in Seductive Valentine's Day Dance Video
Britney Spears celebrated Valentine’s Day in some black lingerie.
On Friday, February 14, the pop star, 43, showed off her curves while dancing around in the revealing ensemble.
In the footage, the blonde beauty did some of her classic dance moves as she pulled down the black thong, almost displaying her private part. The “Toxic” singer accompanied the lace bra and underwear with black knee-high boots and a black cowgirl hat.
At one point in the seductive clip, Spears slapped her bum for the camera before twirling around and flipping her long blonde locks.
The mother-of-two did not accompany the upload with a caption.
While Spears didn’t give any insight into her Valentine’s Day plans in the post, she likely spent the holiday with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, who she seems to still be dating.
After the couple had not been seen out and about in a while, they were spotted on February 4, during a family adventure with Soliz's kids in Southern California.
The Grammy winner was seen in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon outside of the indoor Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley alongside her former housekeeper.
A source claimed this was the same car Spears allegedly purchased her man one month after they started dating. Eyewitnesses claimed the father-of-nine and the “Gimme More” vocalist were joined by two of Soliz’s kids at the venue.
Parents were allegedly shocked to see Spears at the playground, however, she was largely left alone by fans. The insider claimed she was heard telling people, "These aren't my kids."
Spears and Soliz were first romantically linked in September 2023, just months after her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce.
As OK! previously reported, Asghari recently revealed that he signed a nondisclosure agreement during his seven-year romantic entanglement with the 2000s icon.
“You can’t take a p--- in Hollywood without having an NDA… That’s the true part of it,” he said on the February 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.
Asghari explained that he cannot discuss much about his divorce because he is under a “gag order.”
“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks,” he stated. “I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.”