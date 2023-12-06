OK Magazine
Britney Spears Looks Unbothered as She Dances in Lingerie After Father Jamie's Leg Was Amputated

britney spears dancing lingerie father jamie leg amputated
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Dec. 6 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Nothing will stop Britney Spears from dancing.

The Princess of Pop seemed completely unbothered while twirling around in lace lingerie in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, just hours after reports revealed her father, Jamie Spears, had to have his leg amputated last month because of a "terrible infection."

britney spears dancing lingerie father jamie leg amputated
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears twirled around in a lingerie dress, seemingly unbothered by her dad Jamie's health woes.

"Filmed this last night but my dress was too big 😒😒😒😒 !!!!" the 42-year-old captioned the clip — which featured Britney dancing to Peggy Lee's 1958 song "Fever" in pointed-toe, burgundy pumps and an alluring pink nightgown.

Britney appeared to be in great spirits, as she stuck her tongue out, squatted and flipped her hair back and forth for the camera.

britney spears dancing lingerie father jamie leg amputated
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star loves to make videos of herself dancing.

A couple hours earlier, the mom-of-two shared numerous throwback photos of her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, from when they were little boys.

In most of the snaps, Britney held the adorable kiddos — whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline — in her arms.

britney spears dancing lingerie father jamie leg amputated
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' dad, Jamie, recently had to have his leg amputated.

The "Toxic" singer has not paid attention to her estranged father's recent health woes despite news breaking about Jamie's leg amputation the very same day.

Losing a limb was the 71-year-old's "last resort" after complications from a knee replacement he had in the mid-2000s resulted in a bad infection doctors couldn't get rid of.

While Britney hasn't rekindled a relationship with her dad or sons — despite frequently expressing how much she loves her children — it seems the "Circus" hitmaker has made positive progress in mending fences with her mother, Lynne, and brother, Bryan.

The pop star's mom and older brother sweetly celebrated Britney's birthday with her on Saturday, December 2, after being estranged from each other for years.

britney spears dancing lingerie father jamie leg amputated
Source: @CADEHUDSON22/INSTAGRAM

The singer spent her birthday with her mom, Lynne, and brother, Bryan.

Bryan seems to be Britney's closest family member to her after having a major fallout with her loved ones — mainly Jamie and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears — due to the abusive conservatorship she was held under for 13 years.

In an Instagram post the "Gimme More" singer uploaded on November 28, Britney admitted her "big brother" is "like a dad," while sweetly calling him her "best friend."

The 46-year-old notably stepped up to support his younger sister after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, shockingly filed for divorce from the award-winning artist after 14 months of marriage.

"He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist," a source said back in August.

