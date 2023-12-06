Britney Spears Looks Unbothered as She Dances in Lingerie After Father Jamie's Leg Was Amputated

"Filmed this last night but my dress was too big 😒😒😒😒 !!!!" the 42-year-old captioned the clip — which featured Britney dancing to Peggy Lee's 1958 song "Fever" in pointed-toe, burgundy pumps and an alluring pink nightgown.

Britney appeared to be in great spirits, as she stuck her tongue out, squatted and flipped her hair back and forth for the camera.