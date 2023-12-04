Britney Spears Seduces Fans in Bra and Underwear After Celebrating 42nd Birthday by Reuniting With Mom Lynne: Watch
Britney Spears is still feeling herself at age 42!
The Princess of Pop shared an extremely seductive video to Instagram just one day after celebrating her birthday with friends and family on Saturday, December 2.
In the clip, Spears posed on her bed in a pink bra and peach-colored underwear and teased fans by pulling down her panties to nearly expose her private parts, using her hand to trace the length of her nearly naked body.
At one point, the "Toxic" singer kneeled on the bed to give her followers a full view of her NSFW 'fit.
"I finally found a bra from Victoria’s Secret that doesn’t hurt!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "I love a push up bra but I don’t like padded push up bra!!! This bra is genius … it pushes you up and there’s no padding!!! Also it’s silk!!! I don’t even feel like I’m wearing anything and it’s a pretty color too!!!"
After describing her undergarments in detail, the "Circus" hitmaker sounded off on turning one year older with an explicit declaration.
"40 can suck my d---!!!" Spears vulgarly expressed. "I turned 6 this year 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️."
The "Gimme More" vocalist — who has a history of struggling with mental health issues — concluded: "I feel six most of the time anyways!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spears' explicit post comes after she shockingly reunited with her mom, Lynne, and brother, Bryan, after a years-long estrangement from her family.
Over the weekend, Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson, uploaded a photo of Britney, Lynne and Bryan all smiling, as they cozied up together on the pop star's special day.
In another snap shared by hair colorist Baihly B, the mother-daughter duo snuggled up on the couch and appeared so loving that you could hardly tell Britney's parents kept her in an abusive conservatorship for 13 years.
According to a source, Lynne even spent the night at Britney's home after traveling from Louisiana where she lives, as OK! previously reported.
Fans of The Woman in Me writer were thrilled to see the "I Wanna Go" singer on good terms with her mom and brother.
"Wow. Good Britney, family is everything," one person expressed via X (formerly named Twitter), while another Britney stan added: "Well, again, if it’s what she wants and if she thinks this is the best for her, I’ll support her. Only those with complicated family dynamics understand how difficult it is to completely cut a family member from their lives, so I’ll abstain from judgment."