NEWS Britney Spears Defends Justin Bieber After Backlash Over Using His Son Jack in 'Swag II' Promo: 'In Love With This Picture' Source: MEGA; @lilbieber/Instagram Britney Spears and Justin Bieber both faced public scrutiny as young pop stars. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 10 2025, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

Pop stars supporting pop stars! Britney Spears jumped to fellow award-winning artist Justin Bieber's defense on social media after the "Sorry" singer was criticized for using his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues, in a photo promoting his new album Swag II. While celebrating his album's release on Friday, September 5, Justin shared several black-and-white photos to Instagram — including one of him holding his and wife Hailey Bieber's baby boy as the toddler's back faced the camera.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears defended Justin Bieber after he was criticized for 'using' his son, Jack, to promote his album 'Swag II.'

On Tuesday, September 9, Britney re-shared the picture to her own profile alongside the caption: "Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful !!!" The "Toxic" singer's message appeared to clap back at haters who weren't fond of Justin involving his son in promotional content for his music ventures, as well as those who criticize her on a daily basis.

Britney Spears 'Can't Help But Worry' About Justin Bieber

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber posted a black-and-white photo of him and his son, Jack, to promote his 'Swag II' album release on September 5.

Britney has always been supportive of Justin and feels for him as a fellow pop icon who grew up in the spotlight under the pressures of fame and fortune. Back in May, a source spoke out to reveal Britney felt empathy toward the "Peaches" singer as rumors swirled about his well-being and internet trolls speculated about the state of his and Hailey's marriage. "She's reserving judgment, but of course she's hearing all the talk about him struggling and can't help but worry. She's not the type to try and interfere or make assumptions, but she has let it be known to their mutual contacts that she's there for him, and for Hailey too, if he needs anything at all," an insider told Life & Style at the time.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears said 'shame on those who judge.'

"She understands more than anyone how the world and the pressures of fame and the industry can tear something good apart," the confidant pointed out. "She still remembers the first time she met Justin when he was just a young teenager, and as a mom of boys herself, she can't help but feel maternal towards him." Britney — who shares sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — additionally feels for Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette. "She also remembers his mom very fondly and she knows it can't be easy for her to see her son going through this hard time," the source continued.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber shares his son, Jack, 1, with wife Hailey.