Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video
Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress.
"OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video.
But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021.
One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney. Hollywood is a cesspool."
Some users pointed out that the "Toxic" songstress keeps posting the same videos over and over again.
One person said, "I’m confused because this is the only content we got when she was still in a conservatorship so is she actually free or is her new husband just a cover up as a new conservator?" while a second shared, "Is there only one room in this house?"
As OK! previously reported, Spears, who is married to Sam Asghari, and her hubby had an awkward moment when he attempted to livestream on social media, but the blonde beauty was confused about the situation.
"Can I show you or no?" the actor asked while the pair sitting in the dark. Spears replied, "Huh? Show me what?"
"I’m always live," she quipped, adding, "I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.”
“All right, sounds good,” Asghari said before ending the livestream
The duo tied the knot in June, but some were skeptical of their romance.
"It’s so weird and this little event he did makes it even more suspicious…. Does she truly have her voice back? WTF is going on," one person pointed out, while another added, "She’s allowed to say when she doesn’t want to do something lol."