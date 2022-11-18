Sam Asghari Leaves Britney Spears Fans Outraged After Bizarre Instagram Live
Can somebody say awkward? Britney Spears fans took to social media to express their concerns after Sam Asghari filmed the pop star in bed. The model went on Instagram Live on Wednesday, November 17, and attempted to record the dancer lounging at home.
"Can I show you or no?" the actor asked while the pair were seen sitting in the dark. The proposition seemingly confused the musical artist who replied, "Huh? Show me what?"
"On the Live," Asghari clarified.
But the response still left Spears perplexed. "What are you talking about?" the songstress responded.
The strange encounter left the actor saying, “Can I turn the camera on you?”
Once her spouse's intentions were made clear, the entertainer joked, "I’m always live." But she later confessed, "I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.”
BRITNEY SPEARS REMEMBERS 'SHAKING FOR 15 MINUTES' AFTER BUYING SOMETHING FOR HERSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS
“All right, sounds good,” Asghari added and then ended the livestream.
Although the interaction was short and gave followers minimal insight into their dynamic, some people were thrown off by the moment.
One Instagram user wrote, "It’s so weird and this little event he did makes it even more suspicious…. Does she truly have her voice back? WTF is going on." Another added, "She’s allowed to say when she doesn’t want to do something lol."
Meanwhile, others were disappointed by the former X Factor judge's disinterest in chatting with the public. "Queen of hating her own fans," a follower shared. Another pointed out, "She’s always live? When? She never goes live."
BRITNEY SPEARS SENDS A 'BEAUTIFUL SPECIAL HAPPY F**K YOU' TO ESTRANGED DAD JAMIE: 'I HOPE HE BURNS IN F**KING HELL'
This wouldn't be the first time Spears' social media presence led to admirers voicing their opinions. As OK! previously reported, Spears uploaded a series of videos with an interesting caption.
"I didn’t dress up this year and I don’t have to cause I’M A REAL VAMPIRE TILL ETERNITY ... I hear they never die!!!" she said. The post later received some backlash due to its confusing context.