Britney Spears Dating Criminal Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz After Divorce, Friends Worried He 'Isn't Good for Her'

The pop sensation — who is in the process of divorcing her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari — had a fling with the ex-con, although a source confirmed that there was no overlap between her being with Asghari and seeing Soliz.

They explained that any rumors that claimed her marriage ended due to infidelity were completely "false." On Thursday, September 14, another source told an outlet that Spears and Soliz only started their romance after her split with Asghari.