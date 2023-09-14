Britney Spears Dating Criminal Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz After Divorce, Friends Worried He 'Isn't Good for Her'
He's a "Criminal."
According to recent reports, Britney Spears has been dating her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal past.
The pop sensation — who is in the process of divorcing her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari — had a fling with the ex-con, although a source confirmed that there was no overlap between her being with Asghari and seeing Soliz.
They explained that any rumors that claimed her marriage ended due to infidelity were completely "false." On Thursday, September 14, another source told an outlet that Spears and Soliz only started their romance after her split with Asghari.
However, the relationship has seemingly run its course, according to an insider, who shared that the duo had a "short fling" but are "no longer" in contact.
Spears' romance with the ex-employee had also stirred up drama as the star's friends and family were worried about her hanging around the offender.
A source recently told ET that those close to Spears were concerned Soliz "isn't good for her" and that's why "they aren't supportive of the relationship."
Soliz was likely fired from his position at the "Toxic" singer's home after her team discovered his RAP sheet which includes — a disturbing the peace conviction, a dismissed child endangerment charge, a driving without a license conviction and a conviction for a felony possession of a firearm.
The insider added that despite his history, Spears "likes him though" because "he makes her feel like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam."
As OK! previously reported, another source opened up about worries for the Grammy-winner as the divorce from Asghari has supposedly thrown her into a downward decline.
"There are many red flags," they shared, adding that the musician "is caught in a dangerous spiral as she surrounds herself with people who may not have her best interests at heart."
