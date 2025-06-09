'Lonely' Britney Spears Feels 'Heart Wrenching' Pain as Ex Sam Asghari Moves on With New Girlfriend
Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari is fully embracing his new relationship with girlfriend Brooke Irvine, and the attention is proving difficult for the pop star, who is currently coping with heartbreak.
Now that Spears reportedly ended things for good with Paul Richard Soliz, this situation adds to the "Gimme More" singer's challenges as she prepares for a lonely summer.
"Britney's relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again so she's single and not happy about it," the source explained.
The source added that seeing Asghari with someone who bears a striking resemblance to her only makes things worse.
"Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart wrenching," the insider revealed.
The insider added: "She doesn't want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn't, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he's just moved on with his life while she's still stuck trying to get over their divorce."
Her whirlwind romance with Soliz, the source noted, was a reaction to her struggles with Asghari. Initially, he was only "supposed to be a fling," not a serious relationship.
"It's great that she's ended things with him, but with Britney it's very hard to know what will stick, especially because she's been thrown for a loop by having to see those happy pics of Sam and his girlfriend," the source continued. "That does make her more vulnerable for falling back under Paul's spell. She knows it's not a healthy situation but she's also got nothing to replace it, so at the moment she's very lonely."
Asghari and Irvine made headlines last month when they debuted as a couple at the grand opening of The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The venue, described on their website as a "luxury gay boutique that offers an upscale, inclusive experience" for the LGBTQ+ community, served as the perfect backdrop for their blossoming romance.
"I'm here to celebrate all colors of the rainbow," Asghari told People at the time. "This community is always gonna be a huge impact in my life. I'm a big ally because they understand love."
"Love is about everybody," he added. "I'm always gonna support this community, and I love the fact that I get the opportunity to do so."
Asghari and Spears' split was confirmed in August 2023 when the personal trainer filed for divorce, listing their separation date as July 28, 2023. "Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," an insider told People.